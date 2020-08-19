Escape Your Chains loves to offer people the chance to make changes with the aim of bringing more of what they want in their life (& less of what they don’t want).

We aim to create an empathetic understanding of you, to help you gain confidence, find & remove blocks, conflicts, so you feel released & free again!

Many people ultimately want to be at ease with themselves, coupled with the right mixture of excitement, love, adventure, purpose, making a difference in the world etc. Who doesn’t want to be happy & fulfilled! Escape Your Chains loves to be part of people’s journey to where they want to go.

We offer Individual support, Mediation for pairs & groups, NVC training, Consultancy or NVC support.

We facilitate you to escape whatever chains are holding you down, using your knowledge of yourself & our skills and experience.

If your chains seem insurmountable, we love a challenge – lets chat about them! We will tell you if we think we are not your best option, or a good fit. We do not want to take your money if we cannot help. You are welcome to have a free chat, with no obligation or guilt trip, for both sides to see if we might help.

We help with a broad spectrum of issues: maybe you cannot imagine turning your drudgery into joy and aliveness; transforming a circumstance you cannot see a way out of; getting on with someone better; or having more deep connection in your life. Some situations require more investment of time & energy than others. Internal conflicts (conscious or unconscious) can interfere with loving our life & getting what we want such as love, adventure, fulfilment etc

We love to see people’s delight when they realise that it is possible to meet needs they thought impossible to meet.

We use the tools & principles of NVC, along with compassion, acceptance, and other more traditional personal development techniques.

We offer personal support, pairs or group explorations. Mediations (for 2 or more) are better face to face – in Pembrokeshire, or we can travel. Other sessions can be via zoom, by phone, or face to face. For things that have been around a while, we offer discounts for block bookings.

We believe that investing in our emotional health is underrated yet one of the most rewarding.

We mainly use the tools of Nonviolence Communication, trust & empathy. NVC was developed by Marshall B Rosenberg (see CNVC.org) to dissolve conflict. Internal conflicts, which we may or may not have a clue we have, can hold us back from doing what makes us more of who we are. We believe in long term cases those parts of us in conflict cause illnesses such as depression & physical dis-ease.

By gently listening to what’s going on inside you, non-judgementally, we encourage what wants to be heard. It’s your inner wisdom and knowing that will be our guide (don’t worry if you aren’t in touch with yours, or fear you don’t have an inner compass, it’s our job to find & hear it.)

Through exploratory questions, exercises or just listening (it depends upon you), we will celebrate who you are, whilst using your blocks or stuck places to highlight what you want to change. Sometimes people find a simple exercise like 10 Gratitudes each night transformative, others want more support such as learning tools to change their thoughts & communication. Confidence starts building as you get more of what is precious.

For many people, being heard with empathy and understanding, so they are ‘got’, is enough for them to work out what is needed. For others, if something has been around a while, there is probably an internal conflict that needs some gentle empathetic unveiling & understanding.

One of the unique things about NVC is that it separates needs from how you get your needs met (strategies), which leads to many more options for everyone to get their needs considered! In mediations it can take hours (with our help) for each person to trust enough to say what is really up (& digging may be needed), and then for the other(s) to hear. After that, a solution that works for everyone can come quite easily.

If you are not ready for some sessions, you could have a look at the resources suggested on our website – you may find you can DIY your “Escape”.

Website: escapeyourchains.co.uk