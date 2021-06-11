We Love Merthyr is the community campaign of The Big Heart of Merthyr Tydfil Business Improvement District (Merthyr BID), where we promote the town through our website and social media pages to keep residents and visitors informed about events, activities and special promotions in the town centre.

Background

Businesses and organisations voted to introduce The Big Heart of Merthyr Tydfil Business Improvement District (BID) back in 2012. In the subsequent period, the BID has played a big part in the many positive changes that have transformed Merthyr Tydfil. During that time it has invested over £900,000 into the town centre. It has worked with businesses, public and third sector partners to make the town a more welcoming, attractive and safe place to visit, work and crucially to run a business. The BID will invest a further £800,000 into the town centre between 2017 and 2022.

A BID is a business-led and business-funded organisation formed to improve a defined area, in our case Merthyr Tydfil town centre. In essence, businesses decide what improvements they want to make to their town and what projects and services will add value to their business. They determine how these will be managed and delivered.

The BID is funded through a BID levy, based on the rateable value of each property, and the money is ring-fenced and used by the BID to deliver the business plan. Once a majority vote in favour of the BID has been achieved, the BID levy becomes mandatory on all eligible ratepayers.

Rateable values in Merthyr Tydfil have come down on average over 35% as part of the rates revaluation which came into operation in April 2017. For this reason, the levy will be set at 1.8% from October 2017 with an annual allowance of up to 2% for inflation. The BID delivers services across several key themes and you can find out more by clicking on the links below:

People We Work With.

We work in partnership with numerous organisations on a variety of different projects, services, and events.

Support

The Big Heart of Merthyr Tydfil continues to provide a range of activities and services while working with businesses, public and third sector partners to make the town a more welcoming, attractive and safer place to visit, work and crucially to run a business.

Offers

Get the best deals in Merthyr Town Centre, sign up for a Merthyr Loyalty Card. We have over 20 exclusive offers that are only available for our loyalty card members, with new offers being added on a regular basic. What’s more, it’s completely FREE!

Events

We continue to deliver exciting events in the town centre to draw new visitors to Merthyr and present a positive image of our town. Keep updated with the latest news and information on what you can look forward to by following our event page.

Website: welovemerthyr.net

Facebook: @welovemerthyr