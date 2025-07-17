The Brave Daniel Thomas As always, we were seeking a grave. Above Porth and in driving rain I explored the Independent Chapel in Cymer. It is derelict now and I couldn’t get past the scaffolding to the graves. The chapel was once an important […]

Amelia Earhart I can only show you some memorials – Welsh Country expenses wouldn’t stretch far enough to send me to where she rests, even if we could be sure where it was. There isn’t a grave, but then there isn’t a […]

Llywelyn The Great We went to Llanrwst to see a coffin. Not an ordinary coffin, but one the greatest treasure of Wales, the sarcophagus of Llywelyn Fawr or Llywelyn the Great, Prince of Gwynedd and, for a short time in the twelfth century, […]

I Can’t Give Anymore…The Peter Ham Story There is no memorial to Peter Ham. No stone, no statue, no plaque. His ashes were scattered to the winds at Morriston Crematorium in Swansea in 1975. And if there was such a memorial, what would it say? Peter Ham […]

The Hafod Estate, Thomas Johnes’ Paradise Thomas Johnes had a mad idea, that you could tame and order a landscape as wild and extensive as the Ystwyth Valley. Like others he believed that human intervention could improve what nature had created. But the Hafod Estate, no […]

Gwenllian – Warrior Princess Outside the castle in the heart of the lovely town of Kidwelly, you will find a fine Celtic memorial, unveiled by Gwynfor Evans in 1991. It stands there defiantly, as if confronting the bulk of the Norman castle before it. […]

The Battlefields of Ypres Geoff Brookes travels to the battlefields of Ypres to find William Jones We went to the battlefields of the Ypres Salient to find William Jones, one man amongst thousands. You can go there and be overwhelmed by the number of […]

Colwyn Bay Watch When we arrived in Llandudno we initially ignored the thrills of the excellent tramway; we did that in the afternoon. In the morning we went up the Great Orme by car because we were looking for a grave. It is […]

Rebbeca Riots Geoff Brookes tells the tale of Thomas Rees, a gardener from Mynachlog-Ddu. There are those who believe that near Mynachlog-Ddu in the Preseli Hills, you will find the source of the bluestones used in the construction of Stonehenge. Quite a […]

The Graves of Bodelwyddan It is such a distinctive church, and can be seen for miles, standing tall and pale on the coastal plain. It has an elegant limestone steeple, in keeping with its beautiful interior. St Margaret’s Church in Bodelwyddan, ‘The Marble Church’, […]

Captain E. T. Willows – The Father of British Airships He is remembered in the name of a street, a pub and a school in Cardiff. His achievements are recorded on a clock face in Cardiff Bay but his grave lies forgotten and neglected in Cardiff’s Cathays Cemetery. His gravestone […]