Derwen Garden Centre known as “The Derwen” is a gem of a garden centre near Welshpool, in the heart of Wales. Run by multiple generations of the Joseph family, it is somewhere not just to buy plants, but to enjoy a day out. Boasting beds stocked with an extensive range of unusual & classic plants, a restaurant serving hearty traditional & exciting modern meals, a gift shop with all manner of wares, and a farm shop filed with the cream of the local crop. The Derwen is often described as a gardener’s garden centre, with the perfect plant to suit any spot, and knowledgeable staff on hand to help you find it.

After navigating the beech maze you’ll find yourself in the themed show gardens, the perfect spot to draw inspiration, with gardens built around themes from formal to cottage and everything in between. If you come here at the right time of year you might find the local witch, or Father Christmas himself nestled away in his grotto. Refuelling takes you to the café where all the cakes, snacks and meals are freshly made, and can be enjoyed with a coffee straight from the barista. In the gift shop you’ll find your expected garden sundries, as well as tasteful homeware, toys & gifts, and a greenhouse with a rotating mix of luscious houseplants both big & small.

With the Derwen making every effort to address and reduce their environmental impact you are sure to come away feeling good about your purchases. A selection of the best peat-free composts – and increasing numbers of peat-free plants – as well as organic feeds, biological controls and traps to combat the creepy crawlies, they have everything you need to garden with a positive impact on our planet. You can even charge your car whilst you shop! This ethos is central to the farm shop, where local suppliers showcase their products, they have local wines, meat, veg, cheese and more, as well as an array of delicious shop-made goods.

Sorry, dogs not allowed.