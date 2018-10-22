The Waterfront Gallery established in 2003 is a registered charity which promotes and supports artists and craft workers and the emerging artistic talents of South West Wales.

It is housed in the Grade II listed Old Sail Loft in Milford Docks on the Haven Waterway. The Waterfront Gallery is considered one of South West Wales leading art galleries showing fine art paintings in water colour, oil, acrylics, mixed media, and print work alongside sculpture, ceramics, pottery, wood & metal work, textiles, photography, glasswork and jewellery, cards & books.

The unique 3,000 sq foot gallery space showcases the work of some 50 local artists and makers with 8 changing exhibitions throughout the year alongside work from their resident exhibitors and invited guests. The work is contemporary and may be representational, abstract, or impressionistic, decorative or domestic and covers a wide range of subject matter.

The 2nd oldest building in the docks, the Waterfront Gallery is easily accessible by road, rail, bus and boat and there is ample car parking outside with both stations only 2 minutes away and it’s on the edge of Milford Marina.

Opening times

Winter: Tuesday – Saturday 10.30am – 4.00pm.

Summer: Monday – Saturday 10.30am – 4.30pm

The Waterfront Gallery, The Old Sail Loft Discovery Quay Milford Docks Milford Haven SA73 3AF. 01437 760567

www.thewaterfrontgallery.co.uk