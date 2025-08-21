The Welsh Corgi a Welsh Icon The Welsh Corgi is not strictly true as there are two Welsh Corgis the Pembroke that is slightly smaller than the Cardigan. In the early 1920’s the term Corgi started to be used and it was in 1925 that the […]

From Ship to Shore Beyond the picturesque scenery and sandy beaches of the Welsh shoreline lie treacherous waters which have claimed numerous shipwrecks and loss of life. These tragedies encouraged the development of the Lifeboat Service, which has today become an essential support to […]

Bertrand Russell 1872 – 1970 “The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves, and wiser people so full of doubts.” If I tell you that my subject’s bio, in my trusty biographical dictionary, is considerably longer […]

Tourist Maps and the Bike Craze of the 1890s “It would hardly be too much to say that in April of 1895 one was considered eccentric for riding a bicycle, whilst by the end of June eccentricity rested with those who did not ride.” Constance Everett-Green, 1898. The boom […]

Beside the Seaside Long before short haul flights abroad were even thought of, we Brits liked to roll up our sleeves, turn up our trousers legs and even don our bathing suits as we holidayed at home. Numerous ‘hot spots’ around our coastline […]

Islwyn Ffowc Elis (November 17, 1924 – January 22, 2004) November 17, 2024, was the centenary of the birth of Islwyn Ffowc Elis, one of the most popular Welsh prose writers of the twentieth century. In 1947 he won the crown for poetry in Lewis’s Eisteddfod in Liverpool, and then […]

Fishing Folk, The Hickes of Angle Angle lies in a shallow valley, on the tip of the Pembroke peninsula, and is practically surrounded by the sea, the Milford Haven waterway to the north and the Atlantic to the south. You can’t go on: the next stop […]

David Lloyd George He was as Welsh as they come yet born in Manchester. That’s just the first oddity in the life of David Lloyd George, the only Welsh Prime Minister of the UK and our only PM to speak Welsh as a […]

Parc Penallta Carved from a former coal tip, Parc Penallta is well known as the “place with the horse”. As one of the largest figurative earth sculptures in the country, “Sultan the Pit Pony” attracts visitors from far afield who come to […]

Picturesque Penmon Three miles north of Beaumaris and part of the community of Llangoed is the tiny village of Penmon. Clinging to the south-east tip of Anglesey, it boasts an unspoilt beach where the Anglesey Coastal Path follows its shores. Well into […]

Iconic Images Leeks and love spoons, dragons and daffodils, these are just some of the traditional images the world associates with Wales, helping to give us our unique identity. Perhaps most well-known is our national costume. Today, the outfit is only worn […]