Food Festivals & Food Events

If your looking for a Welsh food festivals and food events to attend, see what is going on in your local area or further afield here.
We want your support for our local Welsh food producers both in Wales and on the borders – they have just so much wonderful produce for you to enjoy. You’re also able to meet most of our Welsh Food producers at your local markets and at food festivals throughout the year.
Mold Food & Drink Festival
New Street Car Park, Mold CH7 1LA
Buy Tickets - From £5 per adult, children under 16 free when accompanied by a paying adult.
Risca Food FEASTival 2025
Tredegar Park, Risca Town Centre NP11 6BW
Welsh Pizza Festival
St Mary's Priory, Monk Street, Abergavenny NP7 5ND
Narberth Food Festival
Town Moor, Narberth, Pembrokeshire SA67 7AG
Brecon Beacons Food Festival
Brecon Market Hall, 4 Market St, Brecon LD3 9DA
Llangollen Food Festival
Llangollen Town Centre
Llanelli Food and Drink Festival 2025
Stepney Street and Vaughan Street, Llanelli Town Centre SA15 3TY