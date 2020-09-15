Meadow Creations are suppliers of Wildflower Turf and Meadowscape Pro. We are based in Pembrokeshire, from where we offer advice, installation and maintenance of wildflower spaces in gardens, meadows, green roofs and walls.

Having worked for the original and leading supplier of Wildflower Turf I have been involved in the delivery of many prestigious projects, including the London 2012 Olympics and the Cardiff Castle green roof installation.

We can supply a variety of seed mixes to suit different environments be it in full sun, shade or damp conditions. For those seeking a traditional “hay meadow” look to something giving maximum colour impact with poppies and cornflowers etc.

Some species of Wildflower seed can be notoriously difficult to germinate so after harvesting all our seed is stored in state of the art facilities controlling temperature and humidity, and is germination tested to ensure we are only using the best quality seed and giving the customer the best results.

The seed mixes contain a minimum of 34 native wildflowers and grasses which provide a spectrum of colour from April to September/October.

Why have a Wildflower space?

There has been much media coverage recently over the loss of our wildflower meadows and the benefits they provide to pollinators and ourselves. Our Wildflower seed mixes provide a range of nectar rich plants which help sustain our native pollinators including the Bee population of which there are 22 species in Wales as well as Butterflies, Moths, numerous Insects, Birds, Hedgehogs and Bats which in turn support Biodiversity and our Ecosystem.

For us wildflower spaces can reduce our levels of anxiety and stress and bring us closer to nature. Taking time to observe the array of colours throughout the changing seasons and the large amount of insect and animal life a meadow brings with it.

Wildflower Turf can be installed anytime of the year providing ground conditions are suitable, but the best times are Autumn through to early Spring. These times will ensure you have a flowering meadow that coming summer. Meadowscape Pro which is a wildflower seeded substrate is again best installed in the autumn or early spring and can give you a flowering meadow in as little as 10-12 weeks.

Traditionally wildflower meadows were cut once a year in the autumn, but now flowering periods can be extended by implementing a midseason cut. A species rich lawn (flowering lawn) has a more regular mowing programme of every 6-8 weeks but still does contain 26 wildflowers and grasses.

