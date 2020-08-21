Dylan H. Jones, Author

Dylan H Jones is the author of the Amazon best-selling Detective Inspector Tudor Manx books, set on the Welsh island of Anglesey.

Fast-paced, contemporary and often dark, the DI Manx series is modern crime fiction with a Welsh twist. After a case Manx was leading at the Metropolitan Police in London ends in tragedy, Manx’s choices are stark, and he’s forced to take a DI position on the isle of Anglesey. Originally from the island, Manx left when he was seventeen after the mysterious disappearance of his younger sister, Miriam; a cold case that still haunts him over three decades later. Back on Anglesey, Manx deals with the pressures of his family, the demons that haunt him, as well as the rising crime rate on the island.

In the latest instalment of the series, Shadow Soul, published by Bloodhound books on August 18th, it’s the first day of the summer holidays, and the body of a well-respected RAF Officer from the local RAF Valley Base is discovered on a popular tourist beach. As Manx delves deeper into the investigation, he finds himself doing battle with the RAF hierarchy, determined to protect one of their own, as well as a resurgence of Welsh Nationalism, with a small group of militants setting fire to English-owed holiday homes on the island. When Manx finally comes into contact with Flight Lieutenant Bobbie Matthews, an RAF drone pilot suffering from actuate PTSD, the investigation kicks into high gear, leading to a dramatic and tense confrontation that rocks the island of Anglesey.

Dylan’s first novel, Anglesey Blue was long listed for the Guardian’s, Not the Booker Prize. His second, Doll Face, also reached Amazon’s No.1 spot in Welsh Crime.

In addition to writing the highly successful Tudor Manx series, Dylan worked as a Creative Director for both Channel 4, and the Welsh TV Station, S4C. A native Welsh speaker, Dylan was born and raised on Anglesey, where most of his family still live. He moved to the states in 1999, and now lives in Oakland, California with his wife Laura, daughter Isabella.

You can find all of Dylan’s books at amazon.co.uk and also through his website: www.dylanjonesauthor.com.

Listen to a passage from the book:

Reviews for the Tudor Manx Series:

“I could not put this book down and loved it. The series is evolving in strength and brilliance.”

Grab This Book. Book Blogger and Reviewer. “An all around brilliant story…a super start to the Tudor Manx series. Brilliant end to a brilliant book.“

Susan Hampson. Books from Dusk ‘Till Dawn Blog “A twisted, dark, and terrifying crime fiction novel that will have you double checking the locks on your doors and leaving the light on when you go to bed.”

Linda Green – Books Of All Kind