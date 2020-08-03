Ashmole & Co Chartered and Certified Accountants have been established since 1897 and are one of the largest accountancy and auditing practices in Wales, operating from twelve offices throughout south and west Wales including Swansea, Carmarthen and Haverfordwest.

We combine high quality audit, accounting, and taxation services with business consultancy, financial services and corporate planning. We like to ensure that every client has the dedicated, professional support required to maximise their potential.

We operate from offices throughout south and west Wales. Our partners are based in the following locations: Abergavenny, Ammanford, Cardigan, Carmarthen, Haverfordwest, Llandovery, Llandeilo, Neath, Newcastle Emlyn, Pontarddulais, Swansea, Neath, St Clears & Tenby.

We work with a wide variety of clients across Wales, from large businesses and corporations to start-ups and sole traders, as well as individuals and charities. We offer a free initial consultancy to allow you to discuss your business and accountancy requirements, and get to know us, without any obligation.

As well as our standard accountant services you would expect – audit, personal tax, accounts management, VAT, payroll and book-keeping we have also developed a range of services to meet the needs of modern businesses in today’s competitive environment. These include: Business Planning, Software Advice, Cashflow Forecasts, Profit Forecasts, Management Accounts, Investigation Fee Protection Scheme and Tax Investigations.

Are you ready to make tax digital?

The government has released details of an ambitious ten-year strategy to create ‘a tax system fit for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century’. The draft legislation has a strong focus on increased use of technology and moves to real-time reporting and tax payments.

Jesse Norman, the financial secretary to the Treasury, said the changes of the past two decades, including better communications and increased customer expectations, meant that ‘the UK both can and must have a fully digital tax system able to support taxpayers across the full range of their needs’. He added that the strategic importance of this goal has been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The document highlights three elements to the strategy: extending HMRC’s Making Tax Digital online reporting system; looking at the timing and frequency of the payment of different taxes and reforms of the tax administration framework.

A single digital account for all taxpayers that is easily accessible and secure is a key component of the government’s vision, with reporting, communications and payments moving closer to real time exchange.

We recognise that some clients will need more assistance than others in adapting to these changes and that there will be some who still need to deal with their tax affairs by more traditional means.

We are always here to help you ‘make tax digital’.

