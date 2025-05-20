Your Wales is your part of the website where you can voice and share your experiences of Wales. This could include an insight into a working day in your job or something special that you have seen and want to share.
We’d love to hear from you! If you have something you’d like to share with the Welsh Country audience then please email your post to yourwales@welshcountry.co.uk and we’ll work with you to get your content on the website.
A spanking new signpost, emblazoned with LLANYMDDYFRI MAN GENI RYGBI YNG NGHYMRU – LLANDOVERY BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY IN WALES, has been put up at the entrance to the town on the A4069, Llangadog to Llandovery road writes Huw S Thomas […]
Former Western Mail Schools Correspondent and Rugby World Schools Editor Huw S Thomas gives his view over the causes of Wales’s current decline in the world of rugby Argument and discussion rages over the decline of Welsh fortunes at all […]
What is it About the Montgomery Canal? It Disappeared, Only to Reappear Later – Much Later Canals have been a vital part of this country’s development from the eighteenth century – at the very dawn of the industrial revolution – […]
The project focusing on restoring the grade II listed Joseph Peers Memorial Clock Tower within St. Peter’s Square in Ruthin has now been completed. Denbighshire County Council received confirmation that they had secured £10.95m from UK Government for the former […]
Imagine hearing or reading about this draw for the first round of the WRU Cup. Brecon v Llandovery, Bonymaen v Swansea, Ystalyfera v Aberavon, Bargoed v Cardiff, Cross Keys v Newport , Narberth v Carmarthen Quins The buzz generated by […]
The Welsh Society of Western New England is dedicated to celebrating and learning about all things Welsh. We meet at least quarterly and share a meal and an interesting subject or presentation relating to Wales. Many of our members have […]
Llandovery College retained their Welsh Schools and Colleges U18 title at the Principality Stadium by sweeping aside an outclassed, albeit plucky Cymoedd side writes Huw S Thomas. It capped a great double for town and gown, the College now emulating […]
Overcast skies hid the sun, but nothing dampened my joy as I stood in St. Cynog’s cemetery in Ystradgynlais, South Wales, admiring the graves of my great, great grandparents and other ancestors. The rectangular headstones, once upright, now lay flat. […]
Llandovery College 29 Christ College 12 Hot favourites Llandovery duly won the 127th annual fixture against their old Brecon rivals but were taken all the way by opponents who fought for every inch of the Tredegar Close pitch writes Huw […]
The 127th annual game between old rivals Christ College and Llandovery College – once described by legendary Western Mail Sports Editor JBG Thomas as Wales’s own Varsity Match – takes place on Friday October 18th at Tredegar Close, Llandovery (KO […]
The Welsh Society of Western New England is dedicated to celebrating and learning about all things Welsh. We meet at least quarterly and share a meal and an interesting subject or presentation relating to Wales. Many of our members have […]
Four players from the same school have been capped for three different countries on the same day writes Huw S Thomas All four former pupils at Llandovery College came on as replacements for England, Wales and South Africa in their […]