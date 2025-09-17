Porthgain, Pembrokeshire The tranquil seaside hamlets of Portgain and Abereiddi feel about as far away from heavy industry as you possibly get. But it wasn’t always like this and back in the late 19th-century, both would have been bustling with activity. Porthgain […]

Yr Aran, Snowdonia Often seen yet seldom climbed: Yr Aran – the ‘little pointy one next to Snowdon’ – is a real connoisseur’s mountain. Despite its diminutive height – the summit is a modest 747m, compared to the towering 1085m top of Snowdon […]

Dinas Island, Pembrokeshire Dinas Island isn’t actually an island in the true sense of the word, it’s actually a rocky headland separated from the Pembrokeshire mainland by a narrow, marshy channel. Despite its diminutive area – this walk circumnavigates the whole headland in […]

Pumlumon, Mid Wales At 752m, Pumlumon is the highest mountain in Mid Wales and one of the most remote feeling in all of Wales. It’s a magnificent mountain. Made all the more special by its lack of popularity when compared to the summits […]

The Tarren Hills, North Wales This walk starts from Abergynolwyn – and just visiting the pretty little, one-time quarrying village makes the journey west from Tal-y-Llyn Lake more than worthwhile. But the walking is even more enthralling, with a mix of paths that thread their […]

Pen Y Garn, Mid Wales Pen y Garn, the 2nd highest of the Cwmdeudwr hills, stands high above the divide between the Wye Valley and Cwm Rheidol, with its southern slopes dropping into the deeply cloven Cwm Ystwyth. It has suffered over the years – […]

Holyhead Mountain & South Stack Often described as the Land’s End of Wales, Holyhead Mountain and the towering, twin-pronged promontories of South Stack and North Stack form the western tip of the Holy Island, itself the western tip of the Isle of Anglesey (Ynys Mon). […]

St. Davids & St. Non, Pembrokeshire Distance: 6km (6 miles) Time: 2 hours Start/Finish: St. David’s Car Park (SM757252). Paths: Good, clear well-signed paths but some sections above steep cliffs. Maps: OS Explorer Series (1:25 000) OL35 North Pembrokeshire. Tourist Info: St. David’s – Tel: 01437 […]

The Olchon Valley Distance: 8.8km (5.5 miles) Time: 3.5 hours Start/Finish: Car park and picnic area in the Olchon Valley (SO 288328). Paths: Clear paths over open hilltops and down a steep-sided valley. It ends with 2km on a quiet lane. Maps: OS […]

Pen Y Fan Distance: 8.5km (5.5 miles) Time: 3 hours Start/Finish: Storey Arms SN982203. Paths: Clear paths over grassy hillsides. Maps: OS Explorer Series (1:25 000) OL12 Tourist Info: www.breconbeacons.org/discover/visitor-information I pilgrimage to the summit of Pen y Fan – the Brecon Beacons […]

Goodrich Castle and the River Wye Distance: 15km (9 miles) Time: 4 hours Start/Finish: Goodrich Castle (SO577199). Paths: Well marked footpaths along a river bank. 2 short sections on a busy road. Maps: OS Explorer Series (1:25 000) OL14 Tourist Info: www.visitdeanwye.co.uk This has to be […]