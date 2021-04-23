Life:Full Colour in Caernarfon showcases the work of talented Welsh artists, as well as the very best from across the UK, Europe and internationally.

The Gallery’s exhibition programme will delight art lovers with its variety and celebration of artists, both up and coming and established. Artists who have already featured on the gallery’s walls include Ann Lewis RCA, President of the RCA, Jan Gardner RCA, Jocelyn Roberts, and Nathan Jones. Nathan is the gallery’s first artist in residence and he is based at the Gallery several days a week, painting in the upstairs studio space bathed in natural daylight.

Gallery owner, Sara McKee, is an art historian and long-time art lover who is passionate about providing artists with a platform to share their talent. Sara has dreamt of opening an art gallery since she was a student in the 1980s and is excited to be bringing her dream to life in North Wales.

Sara prides herself on developing long-term relationships with the Gallery’s colony of artists, while also supporting newly established artists through an annual Open Show. In its first year, the Open Show attracted more than 150 submissions from artists located across Wales. Since the show, the Gallery has invited successful Open Show applicants Anya Ward, Michelle Horne, Jill Jones and Aniela Jones to show their work in the gallery.

All artwork selected for the gallery is focused on the philosophy of living a life full of colour. Work is contemporary and covers a variety of mediums including oil, watercolour and abstract painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, mixed media and more.

Located at 23-25 Hole in the Wall Street, Caernarfon, the new gallery is the latest art destination in North Wales attracting art enthusiasts and collectors. As well as exhibitions, the Gallery will host special viewings, artist talks, and art workshops at its art salon No21.

Life:Full Colour is a CollectorPlan member as part of its commitment to making original artwork accessible to all.

Update April 2021

New Exhibition Celebrates Female Lives, Tribes And Spirit

A new photographic exhibition celebrating female identity and friendships is coming to Caernarfon this May in its first appearance in Wales.

Visible Girls: Revisited brings together original images of young women from different subcultures of the early 1980s in Britain with newly commissioned portraits of the same women now. The exhibition is a photographic series by acclaimed editorial and portrait photographer Anita Corbin.

The original photos were taken by Anita as a 22-year-old photographer in 1981 and featured young women from different cultural groups: skins, mods, punks, rockabillies, new romantics, rastas and young lesbians. Anita was fascinated by the ways in which young women expressed their cultural allegiance and identity through fashion, music and environment.

Visible Girls: Revisited came about when Anita decided to track down the original Visible Girls. In 2016, she launched an international social media campaign and found more than 80% of the women with many taking part in the new series of double portraits.

Life:Full Colour gallery owner Sara McKee said: “I love the sub text of the imagery, the stories behind the women who have been brought together, the layers of detail from the fringing of the jackets to the quiffs in the hair. The technicality of the photography and the way Anita has brought it to life with interviews with the Visible Girls makes the exhibition such a rich and immersive experience. Whether you lived through the 1980s like me or you just love good photography, I encourage people in Caernarfon and beyond to come see this stimulating exhibition.”

The exhibition explores the ways photography helps to reveal how we feel about and reflect upon, our identity and society at the various stages in our lives. It also looks at the power of belonging within the tribe of subculture, and represents an opportunity to unite the generations.

Anita Corbin said: ‘This exhibition is not only about the powerful bond between women united by subculture, belief and friendship, but about the potential of women coming together across generations.

Visible Girls: Revisited allows the ‘visibility’ of youth to shine a light on the often-disregarded wisdom of the older woman, revealing a unique, cross-generational tribe with the power to provoke and inspire.

It is an exhibition where mothers and daughters will find mutually provocative ground through which to forge a rare solidarity – that at this point in our history we need more than ever.”

Visible Girls: Revisited opens at Life:Full Colour Gallery in Caernarfon on 1 May and will run until 26 June 2021. In addition to the exhibition, Corbin will also be hosting a streetside photography experience for the community.

Throughout the exhibition, the Gallery is also encouraging people to take part by sharing photos on social media either of their memories of their teenage years and the tribes they belonged to or the photos of them and a friend now. To take part, tag @LifeFullColour and @Visible_Girls or use the hashtags #VisibleCaernarfon, #VisibleGirls, and #VisibleGirlsRevisited.

About Life:Full Colour

Life:Full Colour is an art gallery in Caernarfon that gives creative people a platform for their talents so we can all live in full of colour. The gallery is located at 23-25 Hole in the Wall Street Caernarfon and it is open Wednesday to Saturday, 11am to 6pm. For more details, visit www.lifefullcolour.com.

About Anita Corbin

Anita Corbin began her photography career in the early ’80s with her now internationally acclaimed Visible Girls series. A graduate of the Royal College of Art and finalist in the Sunday Times/Nikon scholarship of 1981, she then spent 15 years covering “human interest” stories for The Sunday Times and The Observer magazines and commissions for a wide range of publications followed.

Her editorial portraiture includes iconic shots of Bob Hoskins, Joely Richardson, Peter O’Toole, Alan Bennett and Mica Paris. The National Portrait Gallery in London has, to date, purchased 20 of her photographs for the national archive.

Anita’s current ground breaking exhibition, 100 First Women Portraits is touring the UK. First Women is a unique collection of portraits that celebrates women in the UK who were “first” in their field of achievement.

