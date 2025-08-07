Cattle With the Best Views Sorcha Lewis is a farmer’s wife in the Elan Valley who has photography as a hobby as shown in a previous Pictorial Wales, Dark Skies Over Elan Valley. On this occasion Welsh Country looks at some cattle on their farm […]

Patrick M Higgins Photography I work mostly in north west England, where I live and west Wales where I spend as much time as I can. I take both architectural and landscape images, but in a real sense my subject is always light. I […]

Dark Skies Over Elan Valley Sorcha Lewis is a farmer’s wife in the Elan Valley but really this does not give her credit for the many aspects of her life. Sorcha told Welsh Country: “I was initially involved in the original designation of the Elan […]

Andy Compton Photography I am ashamed to say I had never considered the fine balance between agriculture and nature while zipping around the Mid Wales countryside photographing events as a press photographer. All that changed at the tender age of 57 after taking […]

The Magic That is Wales Wales has so much to offer photographers – epic landscapes, waterfalls, mountains, beaches and wildlife, as well as human interest – historic buildings, architecture and cultural heritage. I love living here and consider myself incredibly lucky to do so. Over […]

Janet Baxter’s Spring Wales As Spring arrives the days lengthen and warmth returns there is no better time to get out and appreciate the Welsh landscapes and seascapes. Woodlands are filled with bluebells and ramsons while the coastal path is lined with wild flowers. […]

Welsh Winter Blues by Paul Jasper January and February have their share of dull days, but for me the gems are those bright, frosty, blue sky days that come along to break up the grey and lift the spirits. Those are the days that I rearrange […]

Sea Rae Photography I currently live in Denbighshire in North Wales, working as a chef in a café. My background is as a geotechnical engineer (having studied geology at Cardiff University), with stints as a factory worker and in the Army, so I […]

On Preseli by James Drew Inspiration, I find, being personal and wherever you might trip over it is never difficult to find on Preseli. A sweeping vista perhaps. A peculiar/remarkable rock formation. Maybe something utile, left behind and seemingly forgotten as it rusts or peels: […]

Thomas Winstone Photography – Mach Loop Thomas Winstone is an amateur photographer from south Wales. He has a diverse interest in photography revolving round his family and work life. Thomas is an aviation fan and what better place to spot planes than up in north Wales […]

Kathleen Dawson – Marchlyn Mawr Reservoir to Dinorwic Quarry I’m Kathleen Dawson, a photographer based in Gwynedd North Wales. There is no shortage of mountains and Quarries in Gwynedd. One of my favourite places is the Old Slate Quarry and mountains in Dinorwic area. This selection of images will […]