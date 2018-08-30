Landsker Business Solutions establishment in 2001, has developed over the years a reputation for consistently providing quality business consultancy to private, public and third sector organisations throughout Wales. In that time, it has assisted over 900 businesses, accessed in excess of £80 million in client funding and helped create C.2,500 jobs for the Welsh economy.

It is fair to say that Landsker has been a success story. It therefore comes as no surprise, that with this extensive experience, the driving factor and simple mission for Landsker is “helping clients to make the best business decision by finding the right business solution”.

Primarily helping Small to Medium sized business throughout Wales, Landsker works with a diverse range of clients and industry sectors. It is this diversity of work that enables Landsker to define and deliver successful business solutions for its clients.

Landsker has developed its own broad “portfolio” of products and services including; consultation, audience development plans, options analyses, feasibility studies, market and competitor analysis, financial projections, HR, Marketing, business plans, identifying and accessing sources of funding and a host of other operational skills to help clients achieve their goals and grow.

Its not just private sector business that Landsker works with, they also have extensive experience of assisting third sector, charitable and social enterprises, or what it calls, Profit + organisations. Landsker believes that all third sector businesses should, ideally, be financially sustainable from its own activities, although this can be difficult to manage if this conflicts with aims and objectives. Having an understanding of such challenges allows Landsker to identify practical solutions which allow social businesses to fulfil their social aims, while improving their financial sustainably in the medium to long-term.

Landsker Business Solutions has a highly skilled and experienced team of business, finance, marketing and HR consultants and provides practical support and advice to established and “pre-start” businesses throughout Wales. Landsker are approved on a range of Welsh Government support programmes including Farming Connect, Arts Council of Wales Resilience programme, Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme, The Social Business Wales programme, Food & Drink sector framework agreement, Superfast Wales and the Cywain programme. Having such accreditations allows Landsker to quickly identify where and what business support is applicable to enquiring clients.

All of which means that Landsker can work on either a private fee basis, or by accessing the schemes outlined above, enabling clients to access services on a discounted basis or for free.

If you have a business idea, or wish to improve the prosperity of your current business then contact Landsker for a free, confidential and no obligation discussion on 01994 240 631 or hello@landsker.co.uk or at www.landsker.co.uk

Mention Welsh Country Magazine for a discount on any chargeable fees.