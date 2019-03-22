Old Railway Line Garden Centre, farm shop and restaurant

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre, located in Three Cocks between Brecon and Hay-on-Wye, is the perfect stop for excellent shopping and delicious home-cooked food. Situated in the heart of the picturesque Wye Valley at the foot of the Black Mountains, the site has outstanding views of the Brecon Beacons and surrounding Radnorshire Hills.

The family-run, independent business, which started from humble beginnings almost 30 years ago, now combines a Garden Centre, Farm Shop and Restaurant in one and has recently been crowned ‘Best Garden Centre in the UK’ by the Garden Centre Association.

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre offers the very best quality plants, gardening and outdoor living products to transform your outdoor space. Experienced and passionate gardening staff can offer help and inspiration for your garden as well as all the advice you need.

Inside you will find a vast range of gifts, homeware and clothing. Browse thousands of products to find a perfect gift for someone special or treat yourself. Pet and aquatics departments also supply everything you need to care for your pets or create the perfect outdoor pond in your garden.

The Old Railway Line Restaurant is open seven days a week and serves a variety of freshly prepared main meals, sandwiches, jacket potatoes and a selection of homemade cakes and desserts. Afternoon tea is also available daily as well as a delicious Railway Roast lunch on Thursdays and Sundays.

The farm shop stocks a wide range of locally produced food and drink including freshly baked bread, meats from a local butcher, tasty deli products and artisan beers and wines.

Regular events are held at the centre including an annual Apple & Cider Festival, children’s events, talks, information days and evening events. More information and details of upcoming events can be found on the Old Railway Line ’s website, oldrailwaylinegc.co.uk or by calling 01497 847055.

Twitter : ORLGardenCentre

Facebook : OldRailwayLineGardenCentre