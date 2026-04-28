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Volunteers in Scouts Recognised for Outstanding Service
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Volunteers in Scouts Recognised for Outstanding Service

Volunteers in Scouts Recognised for Outstanding Service

More than 100 volunteers across Wales have been recognised in the latest Scouts Roll of Honour, celebrating their exceptional contribution to young people and communities.

The honours recognise outstanding service, leadership and dedication across the movement, from local group volunteers to recipients of Scouting’s highest national awards.

Many of those recognised were in attendance at the annual Day of Celebration and Achievement at Windsor Castle yesterday, 26 April, where award recipients from across the UK gathered to receive their honours in person. The event marked a significant moment of recognition, celebrating the commitment and impact of volunteers at the very heart of Scouting. The ceremony also showcased young people from Wales who were members of the prestigious colour party leading the parade, highlighting the shared impact of both volunteers and young people across Scouting.

ScoutsCymru supports nearly 14,000 young people aged 4 to 25 every week, made possible by over 4,600 volunteers who give their time to deliver safe, inclusive and life-changing experiences. These awards highlight the scale and impact of that commitment across every part of Wales.

From Flintshire and Wrexham in the north, through Powys, to Cardiff, the Valleys and West Wales, volunteers have been recognised across a wide range of honours. These include Chief Scout’s Commendations for Good Service, Awards for Merit and Silver Acorns, through to prestigious national honours such as the Silver Wolf, awarded for service of the most exceptional nature.

The roll of honour also recognises acts of dedication and courage, with awards presented for meritorious conduct and gallantry, reflecting the breadth of contribution made by volunteers across Wales.

Volunteers in Scouts Recognised for Outstanding Service
Jon Williams, Chief Volunteer for Wales and Beaver Scout Rupert who received the Chief Scouts Award

Among those recognised is David James of Aberdare, who has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year Honours for services to young people.

These awards represent thousands of hours of voluntary service, often over many years, supporting young people to build confidence, develop skills for life and play an active role in their communities.

Jon Williams, Chief Volunteer for Wales, ScoutsCymru said:

“These awards are a powerful reminder of the incredible commitment of our volunteers across Wales. Week in, week out, they give their time to create opportunities for young people to grow in confidence, develop skills for life and feel a real sense of belonging.

“From those just starting their volunteering journey, to those recognised with some of Scouting’s highest honours for many years of service, each award represents a lasting impact on young people and communities. We are proud of every single person recognised in this year’s Roll of Honour and grateful for everything they do to make Scouting in Wales what it is.”

ScoutsCymru’s model is built on local volunteers supported by a national organisation that ensures safeguarding, training and programme quality. Without this volunteer workforce, Scouting would not be able to reach communities across all 22 local authorities in Wales.

A full list of award recipients is included below:

Award

Awardee

County

Award for Merit

Caroline Rhys

Clwyd

Award for Merit

Daniel Campbell

Clwyd

Award for Merit

Mark Bower

Clwyd

Award for Merit

Paul Underwood

Clwyd

Award for Merit

Lisa Reynolds

Clwyd

Award for Merit

Steven Barker

Clwyd

Award for Merit

Geraint Williams

Eryri a Môn

Award for Merit

Robert Hughes

Eryri a Môn

Award for Merit

Christopher Whitehead

Eryri a Môn

Award for Merit

Anthony Hodge

  

Award for Merit

Jonathan Evans

Cardiff and Vale

Award for Merit

Ruth Jones

Cardiff and Vale

Award for Merit

Jayne Fowler

Cardiff and Vale

Award for Merit

Sian Waller

Cardiff and Vale

Award for Merit

Andrew Thomas

Cardiff and Vale

Award for Merit

Piers Hallihan

Cardiff and Vale

Award for Merit

Gareth Phillips

Cardiff and Vale

Award for Merit

Alyn Evans

Cardiff and Vale

Award for Merit

Christine Mallett

Cardiff and Vale

Award for Merit

Stephen Champion

Glamorgan West

Award for Merit

Debbie James

Glamorgan West

Award for Merit

Thomas Mainwaring

Glamorgan West

Award for Merit

Janet Horrell

Gwent

Award for Merit

Melanie Ralph

Gwent

Award for Merit

Stuart Dent

Gwent

Award for Merit

Jan-Paul Furtek

Gwent

Award for Merit

Laura Parsons

Gwent

Award for Merit

Ruth Hughes

Mid Glamorgan

Award for Merit

Fay Harding-Lewis

  

Award for Merit

Carole Standfast

 

Award for Merit

Carl Fitches

Ceredigion

Award for Merit

Cheryl Hain

Ceredigion

Award for Merit

Alex Harris

Ceredigion

Award for Merit

Thomas Barron

Ceredigion

Bar to the Award for Merit

Daniel Reynolds

Clwyd

Bar to the Award for Merit

Sarah Gibson

Pembrokeshire

Bar to the Silver Acorn

Lynn Thompson

  

Bar to the Silver Acorn

Stephen Lewis

  

Bar to the Silver Acorn

Barry Herring

 

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Philip Hughes

Clwyd

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Susan Craig

Clwyd

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Craig Wade

Clwyd

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Karen Shaw

Clwyd

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Andrew Blundell

Clwyd

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Paula Blundell

Clwyd

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Jenna Tapley

Clwyd

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Rachael Lea

Clwyd

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Cerys Percival

Clwyd

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Gail Fairclough

Clwyd

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Gemma Davies

Clwyd

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Lianne Jones

Clwyd

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Andrew McGregor-Andrew

Clwyd

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Laura Watkins

Clwyd

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Donna Musgrove

Eryri a Môn

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Michael Smith

Eryri a Môn

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

David Cutts

Eryri a Môn

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Kathryn Webb

Eryri a Môn

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Louise Jones

Eryri a Môn

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Robert Evans

Eryri a Môn

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Rhys Griffiths

Eryri a Môn

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

David Beale

Brecknock

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Jenny Papamichail

Brecknock

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Clare Parsons

Brecknock

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Elizabeth Tiernan

Brecknock

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Benjamin Hanna

Cardiff and Vale

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Peter Holdstock

Cardiff and Vale

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Gavin Scaife

Cardiff and Vale

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Elisabeth Wheeler

Cardiff and Vale

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Ashley Cole

Cardiff and Vale

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Howard Harrington

Cardiff and Vale

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Neil Desmond

Cardiff and Vale

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Nicholas Rhydderch

Cardiff and Vale

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Rhys Browne

Cardiff and Vale

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

David Adams

Cardiff and Vale

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Rhiannon Jenkins

Cardiff and Vale

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

William Meiklejohn

Cardiff and Vale

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Colette Raymond

Cardiff and Vale

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Catherine Morris

Cardiff and Vale

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Sian Morris

Cardiff and Vale

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Cassandra Ricketts

Cardiff and Vale

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Steven Gunter

Gwent

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Peter Belsten

Gwent

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Rachel Forward

Gwent

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Carole Doubtfire

Gwent

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Mark Alford

Gwent

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

David Burridge

Gwent

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Sarah Burt

Gwent

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Daniel Clark

Gwent

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Shelley Clark

Gwent

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Angela Lewis

Gwent

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Susan O’Brian

Gwent

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Amanda Say

Gwent

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

paul Harris

Mid Glamorgan

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service

Mairead Small

Pembrokeshire

Chief Scout’s Commendation for Meritorious Conduct

Rupert Williams

Cardiff and Vale

Gilt Cross

Callum Smith

Mid Glamorgan

Silver Acorn

Joan DERMOTT

Clwyd

Silver Acorn

Alan Henshaw

Clwyd

Silver Acorn

Charles Leach

Clwyd

Silver Acorn

Michael Bailey

Clwyd

Silver Acorn

David Morris

Clwyd

Silver Acorn

Jonathan Parry

Brecknock

Silver Acorn

Helen Jones

Brecknock

Silver Acorn

Margaret Jones

Brecknock

Silver Acorn

Jane Hodge

Brecknock

Silver Acorn

Stephen Rayner

 

Silver Acorn

Christina Rayner

  

Silver Acorn

Peter Cloke

 

Silver Acorn

Steven Sanders

Cardiff and Vale

Silver Acorn

Alison Docherty

Cardiff and Vale

Silver Acorn

Bryan Jones

Glamorgan West

Silver Acorn

Susan Meyler

Gwent

Silver Acorn

David Hann

Mid Glamorgan

Silver Acorn

Andrew Williams

Mid Glamorgan

Silver Acorn

Claire Norris

Mid Glamorgan

Silver Acorn

Ian Norris

Mid Glamorgan

Silver Wolf

David Bird

Eryri a Môn

Silver Wolf

Bernard Townsend

Gwent

Silver Wolf

John Bramhall

Feature image: The Colour Party made up of 3 Scouts from Wales – Bella, Jamie and Kavan (it’s a very big deal to be picked to carry the Scouts Colours at the head of the procession) 

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