Volunteers in Scouts Recognised for Outstanding Service

More than 100 volunteers across Wales have been recognised in the latest Scouts Roll of Honour, celebrating their exceptional contribution to young people and communities.

The honours recognise outstanding service, leadership and dedication across the movement, from local group volunteers to recipients of Scouting’s highest national awards.

Many of those recognised were in attendance at the annual Day of Celebration and Achievement at Windsor Castle yesterday, 26 April, where award recipients from across the UK gathered to receive their honours in person. The event marked a significant moment of recognition, celebrating the commitment and impact of volunteers at the very heart of Scouting. The ceremony also showcased young people from Wales who were members of the prestigious colour party leading the parade, highlighting the shared impact of both volunteers and young people across Scouting.

ScoutsCymru supports nearly 14,000 young people aged 4 to 25 every week, made possible by over 4,600 volunteers who give their time to deliver safe, inclusive and life-changing experiences. These awards highlight the scale and impact of that commitment across every part of Wales.

From Flintshire and Wrexham in the north, through Powys, to Cardiff, the Valleys and West Wales, volunteers have been recognised across a wide range of honours. These include Chief Scout’s Commendations for Good Service, Awards for Merit and Silver Acorns, through to prestigious national honours such as the Silver Wolf, awarded for service of the most exceptional nature.

The roll of honour also recognises acts of dedication and courage, with awards presented for meritorious conduct and gallantry, reflecting the breadth of contribution made by volunteers across Wales.

Among those recognised is David James of Aberdare, who has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year Honours for services to young people.

These awards represent thousands of hours of voluntary service, often over many years, supporting young people to build confidence, develop skills for life and play an active role in their communities.

Jon Williams, Chief Volunteer for Wales, ScoutsCymru said:

“These awards are a powerful reminder of the incredible commitment of our volunteers across Wales. Week in, week out, they give their time to create opportunities for young people to grow in confidence, develop skills for life and feel a real sense of belonging. “From those just starting their volunteering journey, to those recognised with some of Scouting’s highest honours for many years of service, each award represents a lasting impact on young people and communities. We are proud of every single person recognised in this year’s Roll of Honour and grateful for everything they do to make Scouting in Wales what it is.”

ScoutsCymru’s model is built on local volunteers supported by a national organisation that ensures safeguarding, training and programme quality. Without this volunteer workforce, Scouting would not be able to reach communities across all 22 local authorities in Wales.

A full list of award recipients is included below:

Award Awardee County Award for Merit Caroline Rhys Clwyd Award for Merit Daniel Campbell Clwyd Award for Merit Mark Bower Clwyd Award for Merit Paul Underwood Clwyd Award for Merit Lisa Reynolds Clwyd Award for Merit Steven Barker Clwyd Award for Merit Geraint Williams Eryri a Môn Award for Merit Robert Hughes Eryri a Môn Award for Merit Christopher Whitehead Eryri a Môn Award for Merit Anthony Hodge Award for Merit Jonathan Evans Cardiff and Vale Award for Merit Ruth Jones Cardiff and Vale Award for Merit Jayne Fowler Cardiff and Vale Award for Merit Sian Waller Cardiff and Vale Award for Merit Andrew Thomas Cardiff and Vale Award for Merit Piers Hallihan Cardiff and Vale Award for Merit Gareth Phillips Cardiff and Vale Award for Merit Alyn Evans Cardiff and Vale Award for Merit Christine Mallett Cardiff and Vale Award for Merit Stephen Champion Glamorgan West Award for Merit Debbie James Glamorgan West Award for Merit Thomas Mainwaring Glamorgan West Award for Merit Janet Horrell Gwent Award for Merit Melanie Ralph Gwent Award for Merit Stuart Dent Gwent Award for Merit Jan-Paul Furtek Gwent Award for Merit Laura Parsons Gwent Award for Merit Ruth Hughes Mid Glamorgan Award for Merit Fay Harding-Lewis Award for Merit Carole Standfast Award for Merit Carl Fitches Ceredigion Award for Merit Cheryl Hain Ceredigion Award for Merit Alex Harris Ceredigion Award for Merit Thomas Barron Ceredigion Bar to the Award for Merit Daniel Reynolds Clwyd Bar to the Award for Merit Sarah Gibson Pembrokeshire Bar to the Silver Acorn Lynn Thompson Bar to the Silver Acorn Stephen Lewis Bar to the Silver Acorn Barry Herring Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Philip Hughes Clwyd Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Susan Craig Clwyd Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Craig Wade Clwyd Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Karen Shaw Clwyd Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Andrew Blundell Clwyd Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Paula Blundell Clwyd Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Jenna Tapley Clwyd Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Rachael Lea Clwyd Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Cerys Percival Clwyd Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Gail Fairclough Clwyd Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Gemma Davies Clwyd Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Lianne Jones Clwyd Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Andrew McGregor-Andrew Clwyd Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Laura Watkins Clwyd Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Donna Musgrove Eryri a Môn Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Michael Smith Eryri a Môn Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service David Cutts Eryri a Môn Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Kathryn Webb Eryri a Môn Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Louise Jones Eryri a Môn Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Robert Evans Eryri a Môn Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Rhys Griffiths Eryri a Môn Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service David Beale Brecknock Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Jenny Papamichail Brecknock Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Clare Parsons Brecknock Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Elizabeth Tiernan Brecknock Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Benjamin Hanna Cardiff and Vale Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Peter Holdstock Cardiff and Vale Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Gavin Scaife Cardiff and Vale Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Elisabeth Wheeler Cardiff and Vale Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Ashley Cole Cardiff and Vale Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Howard Harrington Cardiff and Vale Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Neil Desmond Cardiff and Vale Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Nicholas Rhydderch Cardiff and Vale Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Rhys Browne Cardiff and Vale Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service David Adams Cardiff and Vale Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Rhiannon Jenkins Cardiff and Vale Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service William Meiklejohn Cardiff and Vale Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Colette Raymond Cardiff and Vale Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Catherine Morris Cardiff and Vale Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Sian Morris Cardiff and Vale Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Cassandra Ricketts Cardiff and Vale Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Steven Gunter Gwent Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Peter Belsten Gwent Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Rachel Forward Gwent Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Carole Doubtfire Gwent Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Mark Alford Gwent Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service David Burridge Gwent Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Sarah Burt Gwent Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Daniel Clark Gwent Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Shelley Clark Gwent Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Angela Lewis Gwent Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Susan O’Brian Gwent Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Amanda Say Gwent Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service paul Harris Mid Glamorgan Chief Scout’s Commendation for Good Service Mairead Small Pembrokeshire Chief Scout’s Commendation for Meritorious Conduct Rupert Williams Cardiff and Vale Gilt Cross Callum Smith Mid Glamorgan Silver Acorn Joan DERMOTT Clwyd Silver Acorn Alan Henshaw Clwyd Silver Acorn Charles Leach Clwyd Silver Acorn Michael Bailey Clwyd Silver Acorn David Morris Clwyd Silver Acorn Jonathan Parry Brecknock Silver Acorn Helen Jones Brecknock Silver Acorn Margaret Jones Brecknock Silver Acorn Jane Hodge Brecknock Silver Acorn Stephen Rayner Silver Acorn Christina Rayner Silver Acorn Peter Cloke Silver Acorn Steven Sanders Cardiff and Vale Silver Acorn Alison Docherty Cardiff and Vale Silver Acorn Bryan Jones Glamorgan West Silver Acorn Susan Meyler Gwent Silver Acorn David Hann Mid Glamorgan Silver Acorn Andrew Williams Mid Glamorgan Silver Acorn Claire Norris Mid Glamorgan Silver Acorn Ian Norris Mid Glamorgan Silver Wolf David Bird Eryri a Môn Silver Wolf Bernard Townsend Gwent Silver Wolf John Bramhall

Feature image: The Colour Party made up of 3 Scouts from Wales – Bella, Jamie and Kavan (it’s a very big deal to be picked to carry the Scouts Colours at the head of the procession)