Trainees are Lifeblood of Local Accountancy Firm

Trainees are the lifeblood of Ashmole & Co accountancy firm which has offices throughout south and west Wales. Megan Morgan recently started with the team in Neath as a Trainee Accountant and has already successfully passed three AAT exams since starting.

Megan, who lives on her family’s farm near Tycroes in Ammanford, joined Ashmole & Co after gaining her A Levels at Ysgol Maes y Gwendraeth in Cefneithin.

Ashmole & Co’s Apprenticeship scheme is highly successful with more and more applying year on year. Megan was one of three trainees employed by the firm last summer and there will be another five places to fill this year.

As a Trainee Accountant, day to day, Megan completes various tasks relating to preparing accounts and tax returns for clients including local individuals, sole traders, partnerships and limited companies.

Dave Morgan, Partner in the Neath Ashmole & Co office, said,

“It is important as a profession that we help nurture the next generation of professional accountants. Trainee staff members are the lifeblood for the future success of our firm. We are a local business and are always keen to employ those who live locally.”

Megan said,

“I’m grateful to Ashmole & Co for giving me the opportunity to join the team as a trainee. It is rewarding to feel like I am helping clients, ensuring things are done correctly and accurately. I take pride in my work, knowing that information and data are presented neatly. understandable and completed with a high level of detail. There is also a great sense of satisfaction in passing professional exams and being able to apply the theory to real life situations, allowing my skills to improve daily.”

When Megan isn’t studying she enjoys spending time working on the family’s farm where she keeps her horse.

Ashmole & Co are one of the largest chartered certified accountants in south Wales. The Neath office is situated on 151 Windsor Road. The rapidly expanding and modern firm often has job opportunities for enthusiastic individuals both qualified and non-qualified within the organisation. If you feel you have the qualities to be part of the team at Ashmole & Co, please email, with your CV attached, to AshmoleHR@ashmole.co.uk. Alternatively, apply for a specific vacancy listed on the website: www.ashmole.co.uk

Feature image: Megan Morgan