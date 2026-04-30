CPR Prepares for Next Chapter as Chair Completes Term

The 3 Counties Connected Community Rail Partnership (CRP) will soon begin the process of appointing a new Chair as Nicola Said comes to the end of her three-year term leading the partnership.

During her time as Chair, Nicola has supported the strategic growth of the partnership in connecting communities to their railway. Established in 2023, the CRP has delivered a wide range of impactful community projects, including the Tourism Connect initiative, which brought together Visit Shropshire, This Is Wrexham and Visit Chester and Cheshire to promote sustainable tourism across the three counties; the Tours by Rail series of free, expert-led heritage tours across Chester and Wrexham; the Wrexham General Station Art Project, which transformed the station waiting room into a welcoming space; and the Timeless Tracks project, which captured the memories and stories of older residents connected to the region’s railway heritage.

In addition, the partnership was also shortlisted for four national Community Railway Awards in 2025, recognition of the breadth and quality of its work under Nicola’s leadership.

Nicola Said, said:

“It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of the 3 Counties Connected CRP over the past three years. Seeing the partnership grow and watching it make a real difference to communities along the line has been genuinely rewarding. I leave knowing the CRP is well placed to continue doing important work, and I look forward to seeing it go from strength to strength.”

As the partnership looks ahead to its next chapter, it will shortly begin the process of appointing a new Chair to help guide its future direction. The incoming Chair will work closely with the Partnership’s Community Rail Officer and its wider membership to champion accessible, sustainable travel and strengthen the connection between local communities and the railway.

Josie Rayworth, Community Rail Officer for the CRP said:

“Nicola has been a wonderfully supportive Chair and it’s been a pleasure to work with her. Her expertise has helped us strengthen partnerships and explore sustainable tourism opportunities across our lines, including successful initiatives such as Tourism Connect and the Tours by Rails project. “We’re incredibly grateful for everything she has contributed and look forward to continuing to build on the strong foundations she has helped create.”

Those interested in becoming the next Chair of the 3 Counties Connected CRP are invited to contact Josie Rayworth by 26 May 2026. Email josie.rayworth@3countiesconnected.org.uk

The Annual General Meeting, at which the appointment will be confirmed, will take place on 9 June 2026 from 1:00pm to 2:30pm. The meeting will be held in a hybrid format, with the option to attend online or in person at Wrexham Gateway Transport Hub, Transport for Wales, Ellice House (Unit H), Wrexham Business Village, Ellice Way, Wrexham, LL13 7YL.

Feature image: Nicola Said