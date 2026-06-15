Barcud Complete £2.5m Development in Llanidloes

Barcud has successfully completed a £2.5million development of 10 energy efficient new homes in the centre of Llanidloes, Powys.

The development, known as Cae’r Hen Ysgol, provides a mix of six one-bedroom houses and four two-bedroom houses, helping meet local housing needs and giving more people the opportunity to put down roots in their community.

Jason Jones, Chief Executive of Barcud Group, said,

“Barcud is focused on developing mixed tenure of affordable homes for rent. Investing in the communities where affordable housing is most needed is one of the group’s priorities and ensuring those homes meet the highest standards of quality and energy efficiency is a value we are all very proud of. This development in Llanidloes is yet another prime example of how committed we are to working with, and supporting local supply chain businesses, in providing exciting opportunities for locals who are keen to continue living locally in Powys.”

Working with local Llanidloes based contractor, JJP Services Ltd, over the last 12 months, and with the support of £1.7 million Welsh Government Social Housing Grant, Barcud has transformed the site of the former Sandringham Leather Goods factory on Eastgate Street.

Dave Hilliard, Contracts Manager with JJP Services, said,

“This was the first time we had worked with Barcud and it was a pleasure to work together to deliver 10 very energy efficient houses for 10 local residents. We hope the new tenants will be happy with their new homes.”

New tenants at number 9, Lauren Buckley and Curt Davies, were excited to move in next week. Curt works at the tattoo parlour just behind their new home and was looking forward to being able to walk to work in the future rather than having to travel from Newtown.

Barcud has received a prestigious Gold ‘Secured by Design’ Award by Dyfed-Powys Police for the new development as crime prevention measures and techniques have been incorporated right from the concept stage with the architects.

PC Steve Morris, Dyfed-Powys Police’s Designing Out Crime Officer said,

“Secured By Design contributes to the creation of sustainable communities by promoting safer, more secure environments where people feel comfortable and empowered. Secured By Design (SBD) delivers lifelong benefits to the environment, to society and most importantly, to people. Numerous research projects have consistently highlighted the effectiveness of properties built or refurbished to SBD standards in deterring crime.”

The 10 dwellings in Llanidloes were built using modern timber‑frame construction. On‑site renewable energy generation was integrated during the construction through solar photovoltaic (PV) panels which are complimented by battery energy storage systems. This enables the homes to store and utilise generated electricity more efficiently, reduce reliance on the grid, and enhance overall energy resilience.

Each property’s design meets a high standard of energy performance, achieving an EPC rating of A which reflects Barcud’s strong commitment to sustainability, low carbon emissions, and reduced energy consumption. This ensures tenants benefit from highly efficient, future‑ready homes with lower running costs and an improved environmental footprint.

All properties have off-road car parking spaces with car charging facilities and well as private garden areas. The new homes will all be social rented and are designed to meet the need of the local community, with all of the 10 properties being let to local tenants who picked up their keys earlier this week.

Barcud officials, new tenants, stakeholders, Welsh Government members and local councillors attended a ‘Croeso’ event last week so they could see the new properties and the complete development ahead of the tenants moving in.

Feature image: Left to right at the entrance to the Cae’r Hen Ysgol development are: Geraint Roberts, Barcud’s Head of Development; Craig Edwards Quantity Surveyor with JJP Services; Mike Prior JJP Services’ Director; Jamie Davies, JJP Operations Manager; Jason Jones, Barcud Group Chief Executive; Dave Hilliard, JJP Services Contracts Manager; Mark Owen, JJP Services Architect and Kate Curran, Barcud Group Director of Finance, Governance and Investment.