Barcud Will Put Tenants at The Heart of New Strategy

Barcud is developing an enhanced Tenant and Community Involvement Strategy which continues to build on tenant engagement and sets out a commitment to placing tenants at the heart of future decision-making across the organisation.

The strategy is currently being shaped following a recent series of collaborative workshops which involved tenants, Board members and colleagues.

The Barcud group is based in mid and west Wales and comprises Barcud Housing Association, together with Care and Repair in Powys, The Care Society and EOM. As a group it is committed to creating an ambitious, forward-thinking business, focused on developing affordable homes for rent and purchase, as well as providing essential first-class housing support and maintenance services for tenants and communities.

The purpose of the workshops, which were held in Aberystwyth, Lampeter, Newtown and online, was to understand how involved tenants currently feel, identify barriers to meaningful engagement, gather ideas and lived experiences ahead of creating the new Tenant and Community Involvement Strategy.

Alison Thorne, Chair of Barcud’s Board, said,

“Tenant involvement is fundamental to delivering high-quality, responsive services. By actively listening to tenants and creating accessible opportunities for participation, we will learn more together and therefore can strengthen trust, improve satisfaction and ensure services are designed and delivered in ways that reflect current needs and experiences.”

Alison continued,

“Tenant involvement is fundamental to delivering high-quality, responsive services. By actively listening to tenants and creating accessible opportunities for participation, we aim to strengthen trust, improve satisfaction and ensure services are designed and delivered in ways that reflect real needs and experiences.”

The Strategy will deliver a clear and accessible definition of tenant involvement which will create a consistent approach in the future. It will empower tenants, strengthen communities, and ensure that involvement is meaningful, inclusive and impactful. It will reflect Barcud’s commitment to working in partnership with tenants to shape services, improve outcomes, and build a stronger, more connected organisation.

The new Tenant and Community Involvement Strategy is scheduled to be launched this summer. If you are a tenant and were unable to attend any of the recent workshops but would like to contribute your views please email: post@barcud.cymru