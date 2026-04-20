Barcud Celebrate Completion of 41 Energy Efficient New Homes

Forty-one energy efficient properties have recently been successfully completed by the Barcud group in the centre of Crymych, Pembrokeshire. The £9m development includes a mixture of one, two, three and four bed houses as well as two and three bed bungalows, and providing a combination of tenures with 20 social rented and 21 properties under the Welsh Government shared ownership scheme.

The 20 properties, which are social rented, have already been occupied at the development. As a result of Barcud’s local letting policy, a large number of the tenants are already part of the local community, coming from within just 15mile radius of the development and 95% of the households have a Welsh speaker.

The tenure of the 21 remaining properties at Fferm Fila is under the Welsh Government Shared Ownership scheme. The scheme enables those eligible to purchase a home by buying a share (typically 25% to 75%) and paying rent on the remainder. The majority of the properties already purchased have been by locals or those working in the area.

Jason Jones, Chief Executive of Barcud Group, said,

“Barcud is focused on developing mixed tenure of affordable homes for rent and purchase. Investing in the communities where affordable housing is most needed is the group’s priority and ensuring those homes meet the highest standards of quality and energy efficiency is a value we are all very proud of. This development in Crymych is a prime example of how committed we are to working with, and supporting local supply chain businesses, in providing exciting opportunities for locals who are keen to get on the housing ladder in the north of Pembrokeshire.”

Barcud officials, new tenants, stakeholders, Welsh Government officers and local community councillors attended a ‘Croeso’ event earlier this week so they could see the new properties and the complete development at Fferm Fila in the village of Crymych, Pembrokeshire.

Sterling Construction worked as the principal contractor to deliver the £9m investment in Crymych which was funded, in part, by Social Housing Grant from Welsh Government. All the properties are timber frame, have air source heating as well as solar panels and are EPC A. Local estate agent, Morgan & Davies, are solely responsible for marketing the properties.

Details of the two properties left to purchase can be found on the Morgan & Davies estate agent’s website: www.morgananddavies.co.uk