Over a Fifth of Farms Experienced Crime in the Last 12 Months

22% of farms were victims of crime in the past year according to a new survey of rural crime, led by Aberystwyth University academics.

The study, based on a detailed survey of more than 150 participants, reveals that rural communities face persistent challenges with theft, property damage, and environmental crimes, while experiencing limited police resources and support services.

While the survey reveals significant gaps in crime prevention, reporting mechanisms, and community support systems, 78% of victims reported being satisfied with the police response.

Theft is the most common crime type affecting farms, targeting machinery, livestock, and equipment, with machinery theft alone representing 65% of the crimes hitting agricultural businesses.

Funded as part of the Cymru Wledig LPIP Rural Wales project, Dr Wyn Morris and Dr Gareth Norris authored the report. They have been tracking trends in rural crime in Dyfed-Powys and across Wales over the last 8 years.

Drs Morris and Norris from Aberystwyth University said:

“The latest results demonstrate the excellent work police forces in Wales have done to reduce the impact rural crime has on our communities and businesses. However, each year we see new trends which require careful evaluation and targeted interventions. We are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the police on this important initiative and would like to thank all the survey respondents for their insight into their experiences.”

On Monday 3rd August, Cymru Wledig LPIP Rural Wales will be hosting an exhibition talk for the launch of their Farm and Rural Crime Survey report during the National Eisteddfod at the Dyfed-Powys Police Stand. The launch will provide an opportunity to hear more about the key findings which will provide a crucial insight into the state of rural and farm crime.

Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn, said:

“Rural crime can have a devastating effect on communities, businesses and families. This report provides a crucial insight into attitudes towards policing and crime across rural communities in Wales. We must continue to work together to support rural communities and understand their concerns and challenges.”

Feature image: Dr Wyn Morris (left) from Aberystwyth Business School and Dr Gareth Norris from the Department of Psychology at Aberystwyth University who have developed the rural crime study.