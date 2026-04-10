Powys National Garden Scheme News

Oak Cottage garden at 23 High Street Welshpool, SY21 7JP will be opening again on Sunday 19th April, from 2 until 5pm. This is a cosy garden, filled to the brim with lots of plants to look at, all labelled too! Many are unusual and include alpine and insectivorous species. Winding gravel paths weave through the garden, giving an intimate feel. Tea and a variety of cakes are available. The garden is accessed through the back entrance in Bowling Green Lane. Oak Cottage will also be open on Sunday 4th May. Admission £4.