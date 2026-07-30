The Old Railway Line Launches £5,000 Grand Charity Raffle

The Old Railway Line Garden Centre has officially launched its Grand Charity Raffle, giving customers the chance to win more than £5,000 worth of fantastic prizes while supporting its Charity of the Year, The Bracken Trust.

The raffle features an incredible selection of prizes, generously donated by suppliers and supporters, with top prizes including a Bramblecrest Chedworth 4 Seat Dining Set, a Kettler Tudor 5 Seat Sofa Set, and a Weber Spirit E-315 Gas BBQ. Alongside these headline prizes are dozens more gardening, home, food and lifestyle prizes, making it one of the biggest charity raffles the garden centre has ever held.

Every ticket purchased will help raise valuable funds for The Bracken Trust, a Mid Wales charity that provides practical, emotional and wellbeing support to people living with cancer and their families.

Huw Lewis, Finance Director, said,

“We’re incredibly excited to launch our Grand Charity Raffle and to be able to raise funds for such a fantastic local charity. The Bracken Trust is a cause that’s very close to my heart, so it means a great deal to see the support we’ve already received from our suppliers and the enthusiasm from our team in making this raffle happen. With over £5,000 worth of prizes to be won, we’re hoping lots of people will get involved. Every ticket purchased will help support the incredible work The Bracken Trust does for people and families across our community, and together we can make a real difference.”

Lisa Griffiths, CEO of The Bracken Trust, added,

“The Bracken Trust is delighted and very grateful to be chosen as charity of the year by such a prestigious, multi award winning and well-respected local company as The Old Railway Line Garden Centre. Our charity provides support for cancer patients, their family members and carers and we have recently started supporting patients suffering from Motor Neurone Disease (MND). From our centre in Llandrindod Wells and our hubs in Knighton, Llanidloes and Brecon we aim to reach as many people as possible by providing Nursing, Therapy and Counselling services. We are aiming to develop more hubs across the county and the generous support provided through our partnership with The Old Railway Line Garden Centre is invaluable in helping us to reach many more people across Powys.”

The winning tickets will be drawn on Saturday 7th November 2026, giving customers plenty of time to enter and support the fundraising effort.

Raffle tickets are available to purchase in-store at The Old Railway Line Garden Centre. Whether you’re hoping to win one of the spectacular headline prizes or simply want to support an important local cause, every ticket sold will help make a difference.