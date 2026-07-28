Barcud Celebrate the Delivery of 33 New Affordable Homes

Thiry-three new affordable homes are nearing completion by the Barcud Group in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion. The £7.5m development includes a mixture of one, two, three and four bed houses, flats and bungalows.

Residents will move into Barcud’s new development of 33 affordable homes at Maes Gwenallt, Penparcau, Aberystwyth next month.

Barcud has transformed the former Piercefield Lane site in Aberystwyth to deliver a high quality residential development that will provide much needed homes for the local community and will give more people the opportunity to put down roots in their community.

Jason Jones, Chief Executive of Barcud Group, said,

“Barcud is focused on developing mixed tenure of affordable homes for rent. Investing in the communities where affordable housing is most needed is one of the group’s priorities and ensuring those homes meet the highest standards of quality and energy efficiency is a value we are all very proud of. This development in Aberystwyth reflects Barcud’s strong commitment to sustainability, low carbon emissions and reduced energy consumption. This ensures tenants benefit from highly efficient, future-ready homes with lower running costs and an improved environmental footprint.”

Barcud group has worked on the development with principal contractor S.J. Roberts Ltd, over the last 24 months, with the support of £5.6 million in Welsh Government Social Housing Grant funding.

The 33 dwellings have been built using modern timber‑frame construction, with integrated solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, air source heat pump, mechanical ventilation and underfloor heating, achieving an EPC rating of A.

A second phase of the development, which will provide a further 16 homes, along with an active travel path linking the development to the Ystwyth Trail, will be completed in 2027.

Barcud officials, contractors, stakeholders, Welsh Government members and local councillors will attend a ‘Croeso’ event on Friday, 31 July, from 11am so they can see the new properties and the complete development ahead of the tenants moving in.