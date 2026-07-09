Scarlets Show Support and Commitment to Llandovery College

Scarlets have shown their long-standing commitment to Llandovery College by making a senior leadership visit to one of Wales’ most historic academic institutions, recognised as the birthplace of rugby in Wales, to underline the club’s support for the College’s vital role in developing the next generation of Welsh rugby talent.

Director of Rugby Nigel Davies, Managing Director Jon Daniels, Head of Scarlets Academy and former Llandovery College pupil Emyr Phillips were joined by newly-appointed WRU Director of Women’s Rugby Nadine Griffiths, to meet and speak to staff and pupils on the final day of term.

The visit reinforced the close partnership between the Scarlets and Llandovery College and their shared commitment to nurturing young players from across west Wales to produce a rich seam of rugby talent to benefit the Welsh game.

Officially acknowledged as the birthplace of rugby in Wales, Llandovery College has helped shape generations of players for club and country. More than 50 Wales internationals, earning over 550 caps between them, have studied at the College, including Scarlets great George North alongside Gwyn Jones and Wales’ most-capped player, Alun Wyn Jones.

The visit comes as the Scarlets continue to invest in one of the strongest player pathways in Welsh rugby, with Llandovery College remaining a cornerstone of the club’s elite development programme since the partnership was first launched more than 20 years ago.

The current partnership fosters an environment where young men and women players can thrive and the club and college have continued to work closely in identifying, supporting and developing the next generation of west Wales talent.

Its influence continues today. Recent alumni Tomi Lewis, Corey Baldwin, Daf Hughes, Archie Hughes, Harri and Sam O’Connor have all progressed through the pathway, while current Wales Under-20 internationals Carwyn Leggatt-Jones, Will Evans, and Yestyn Cook – currently representing Wales at the World Rugby U20 Championship in Georgia – are the latest products of the College’s outstanding rugby programme.

There are global rugby connections too – with South African internationals Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Suleiman Hartzenberg also spending time at Llandovery as part of an exchange programme with Bishops College in Cape Town, highlighting the College’s international reputation for developing elite rugby talent.

The college was also home to Scarlets rugby legend and ex-pupil Carwyn James who returned to Llandovery College as a master from 1956-1968, including coaching the first XV rugby team and helped shape its rugby philosophy and reputation.

Scarlets Director of Rugby Nigel Davies said:

“Llandovery College occupies a special place in Welsh rugby. It has built an outstanding reputation for developing exceptional young people as well as exceptional rugby players, and it continues to play a vital role within our player pathway. “Three of our Scarlets U20s players, currently competing in the current Junior World Championships in Georgia all benefitted from this pathway and partnership. Just last season we saw Carwyn Leggatt-Jones make his Scarlets debut while still studying for his A-levels at Llandovery College and there are a number of other hugely talented Llandovery players who are currently part of our Academy. “The rugby programme provides these young players with an elite sporting environment to prepare them for the demands of professional rugby and the College continues to play a critical role as part of our pathway. “Our relationship with Llandovery College is incredibly important to Scarlets. We are proud of what we have achieved together and remain fully committed to building on that partnership for many years to come. We are here today to show our support for Llandovery College’s future.”

Dr Georgina Bevan, acting Warden of Llandovery College said:

“At Llandovery College, we believe in developing the whole individual, enabling every pupil to realise their full academic and sporting potential. “Through this unique programme, we continue to embrace the holistic approach championed by the Scarlets in nurturing young people both on and off the field. “We are incredibly grateful to the Scarlets and the WRU for the opportunities they provide our pupils and for their unwavering support during this important period in the College’s history. We look forward to continuing to strengthen and develop this historic partnership and to the many exciting opportunities that lie ahead for our pupils and the College community. “The partnership also underlines the Scarlets’ continued commitment to home-grown talent.”

Scarlets Managing Director Jon Daniels said: