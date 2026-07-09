Group Creates Protection for Newly Planted Community Trees

Further work has taken place to protect a newly planted Rhyl outdoor public area.

With project management support from the Climate Change team, Denbighshire County Council’s Countryside Services rangers recently planted over 500 trees at the public access green space managed by the Streetscene team at the approach to Violet Grove Park in the Trellewelyn Estate – a mixture of hedgerow and standard trees. Additional work has now taken place to help support the newly planted trees along the site.

This work is funded by the UK Government through the 2025/26 UK Shared Prosperity Fund which has granted Denbighshire County Council £278,600 for nature recovery works across the county.

A group consisting of countryside rangers, local ward members and volunteers joined together to safeguard individual trees that were planted on the site. These include a variety of ten local provenance Welsh Heritage fruit trees, including the Rhyl Beauty apple and Denbigh plum, and seven deciduous trees.

The group constructed timber tree guards around the standard trees to prevent damage as they grow and provide extra protection to the tree’s roots and soil around the planted area.

Alongside the tree work, the development at Violet Grove has also seen a new wooden barrier constructed at the car park entrance to the newly tree planted area to stop unauthorised vehicle access.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport and Biodiversity Champion, said:

“We are grateful for the partnership work between the different services and volunteers that have carried out this important work to protect these new trees at Violet Grove. Their work will help enhance this fantastic new area which is providing an important boost for both nature and the surrounding communities and will help the Council’s adaptation to climate change to make public open spaces more resilient for the future.”