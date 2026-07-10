Ashmole & Co to Sponsor Wales YFC Dance Competition

Ashmole & Co, one of mid and west Wales’ largest bilingual accountancy firms, is delighted to support Wales YFC through sponsorship of the dance competition at the Royal Welsh Show later this month.

Ashmole & Co have been working with the Welsh farming community since its inception in 1897. The firm is very passionate about the agricultural sector both professionally and personally, with many partners and staff having benefited greatly from being past or present members of Wales YFC. Supporting the future generation of farmers is extremely important to all the team.

The Royal Welsh Show is the highlight of the year for many YFC members. The event is packed full of competitions such as shearing, dancing, stock judging and flower arranging. The dance competition that Ashmole & Co are sponsoring will take place on the main YFC stage on Tuesday, 21 July, from 1pm.

Ceri Llwyd, Ashmole & Co’s Partner in the Llandovery and Llandeilo offices, said,

“As the Auditor of Wales YFC, we know the importance of this bilingual, rural, youth organisation in helping and supporting young people become successful farmers, confident individuals, effective contributors and responsible citizens. It has been an honour to work with Wales YFC over many years. We have developed an excellent working relationship and I very much hope that this will continue for years to come. We would like to wish everyone competing at the Royal Welsh Show luck. We hope everyone enjoys the tremendous experience. I shall be there on Tuesday to watch and show my support.”

The Wales Federation of YFC is a vibrant and lively organisation which enthusiastically empowers young people to take responsibility and play an energetic role in their communities, whilst encouraging personal development through a wide range of programmes which the members have the responsibility of designing and managing. The organisation involves over 5,000 members between 10 and 28 years as well as many thousands of supporters, volunteers, parents and friends.

Mared Rand Jones, Chief Executive Officer for Wales YFC, said,

“The Royal Welsh Show is the pinnacle of the year for YFC members and we look forward to seeing our members once again representing their counties and competing in a variety of competitions. Wales YFC will be showcasing the very best and the public will be entertained throughout the four days of the Show. We thank Ashmole & Co for their tremendous support to Wales YFC, as a charity organisation we depend on kind sponsorship to be able to provide activities and competitions for our members. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Wales YFC Centre during the Show.”

The 2026 Royal Welsh Show will take place from Monday 20 July – Thursday 23 July. The show is the pinnacle event in the British agricultural calendar. Along with an exciting four days of livestock and equine competitions, the show has something to interest everyone through its wide range of activities including forestry, horticulture, crafts, countryside sports, shopping, food and drink and a 12-hour programme each day of exciting entertainment, attractions and displays.