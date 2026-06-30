Staff and Community Support the Future of Llandovery College

A co-educational day and boarding school for pupils aged 3–18, Llandovery College has this week demonstrated the remarkable strength of its community, as staff have come together to help secure the long-term future of the College.

Following recent discussions between the Chair of Governors and staff regarding the challenges faced by the College in recent months, colleagues across the school have collectively worked to establish a support plan designed to help protect the future of the College and ensure that generations of pupils continue to benefit from the education and opportunities it provides.

The College is incredibly proud of the commitment, dedication, and generosity shown by its staff. Their willingness to support the school at this important time is a powerful reflection of the values and community spirit that define Llandovery College.

The response from staff, parents, and the wider College community has been overwhelming and is a testament to what makes Llandovery such a special place. The strength of feeling and support demonstrated in recent days highlights the deep connection that exists between everyone who has been part of the Llandovery College family.

Llandovery College provides an education that celebrates individuality and opportunity, supporting a diverse community of pupils. As a non-selective school, the College is proud of its inclusive approach and its commitment to developing every pupil’s potential.

The College has a proud sporting heritage and a long-standing reputation for excellence, particularly in rugby. Officially recognised by the Welsh Rugby Union, alongside Lampeter, as the birthplace of rugby in Wales, Llandovery continues to provide an outstanding sporting programme. While others merely invest heavily in facilities and equipment, the College has always invested in people — ensuring that pupils receive the very best education, guidance, and support from dedicated staff – especially with extremely limited support from external rugby bodies.

Llandovery College is about far more than rugby. It offers a broad and enriching education with opportunities across all areas of school life. This includes personalised learning tailored to individual pupil needs, a thriving Performing Arts and Creative Arts programme, and pupils benefit from an extensive outdoor education programme, including the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, the Combined Cadet Force.

As the outgoing Head Girl reflected during her speech on Friday’s annual Speech Day

— an occasion that recognises achievement, commitment and success across the community – “It is not the buildings that make this place, but the people.”

Those words have never been more relevant. The strength, unity, and commitment demonstrated by the Llandovery College community over the past week are a powerful reminder of what makes this institution so special — and provide confidence for its future.