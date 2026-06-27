Iconic WRECSAM Letters Set for New Home at Stori Brymbo

The iconic WRECSAM letters are preparing to begin the next chapter of their journey this week, as they relocate to Stori Brymbo – one of Wrexham County Borough’s newest and most significant visitor attractions.

Following a hugely successful debut in Queens Square earlier this year, where thousands of residents and visitors posed for photographs with the landmark installation, the letters will now take pride of place at Stori Brymbo as part of a wider programme to showcase some of Wrexham County Borough’s most iconic destinations.

Created by renowned chainsaw sculptor Simon O’Rourke from a 200-year-old oak tree felled during storms at Trevalyn, the letters celebrate Wrexham’s rich heritage, culture and identity. The installation incorporates intricate carvings depicting key landmarks, stories and communities from across the county borough.

The move marks the first stage of a planned tour, allowing the letters to be enjoyed by new audiences whilst encouraging residents and visitors to explore different parts of Wrexham County.

Councillor Nigel Williams, Lead Member for Economy, Business and Tourism at Wrexham County Borough Council, said:

“The WRECSAM letters have already captured the imagination of residents and visitors alike. Their move to Stori Brymbo is exactly what was envisaged when the project was created – taking this iconic installation to different locations across the county borough, supporting tourism, encouraging exploration and showcasing the very best of Wrexham.”

Stori Brymbo is set to become one of North Wales’ most exciting heritage attractions, telling the story of Brymbo Steelworks and the communities that helped shape the area’s industrial legacy. The arrival of the WRECSAM letters will provide visitors with a striking welcome and a popular new photo opportunity.

Nicola Eaton-Sawford, from This is Wrecsam and Chief Executive of Stori Brymbo, said:

“The WRECSAM letters have quickly become a much-loved symbol of pride in our county borough, so we’re delighted to welcome them to Stori Brymbo. As one of Wrexham’s most exciting new visitor attractions, it’s a fitting location to continue their journey, helping visitors celebrate both our heritage and our future whilst encouraging exploration of everything Wrexham has to offer.”

The WRECSAM letters were funded through Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics programme and delivered through a partnership between Wrexham County Borough Council, This is Wrecsam and a range of local organisations and businesses.

Further locations for the letters’ county-wide tour will be announced in the coming months.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit Stori Brymbo this summer and share their photographs using #ThisIsWrecsam and #WRECSAM.

Tickets are now on sale at storibrymbo.co.uk

Be one of the first to have the experience, or visit for coffee or lunch.