Cardiff University and CAVC to Develop Future Talent

Cardiff University and Cardiff and Vale College have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, marking a significant step forward in their shared ambition to develop a Deeptech Academy for South Wales.

The Academy is a flagship regional initiative, designed to strengthen South-East Wales’ position as a leading location that supports advanced manufacturing, cyber-engineering, aerospace engineering, cyber technologies, creative industries, and innovation-led growth.

As the founding partners, this collaboration brings together the complementary strengths of Cardiff University and Cardiff and Vale College to create a powerful, joined-up approach to skills development. Cardiff University offers world-leading research, innovation, and advanced academic expertise in areas including cyber innovation, advanced manufacturing, creative industries, and aerospace engineering. Cardiff and Vale College has a proven track record in delivering high-quality vocational and technical training to more than 30,000 learners every year and has cultivated strong links with industry. This combined expertise will deliver a seamless pathway from education into employment, equipping learners with both the theoretical knowledge and practical skills needed to succeed in high-growth sectors.

Support for skills development is widely recognised as essential to driving economic growth and prosperity across South-East Wales. Businesses and individuals increasingly require straightforward access to flexible, high-quality, and diverse training opportunities from different providers. The Academy will equip learners with the high-value skills needed to thrive in future industries, opening pathways into well-paid, rewarding careers. By developing a coordinated and strong pipeline of local talent, aligned to priority sectors and future growth opportunities, the Academy will also support business growth, entrepreneurship, attract inward investment, and strengthen the region’s competitiveness, delivering long-term economic benefits for the wider community.

This initiative will support the delivery of the region’s economic strategy and its ambitions for cluster development and wider innovation opportunities. It will drive growth across key sectors, including advanced manufacturing, aerospace, semiconductors, digital and creative industries, and defence and security, and strengthen South-East Wales’ ability to attract inward investment and secure national funding.

The initial partnership will work closely with key stakeholders including Cardiff Capital Region, Welsh Government, Medr, tertiary education providers, and industry partners to ensure a coordinated and impactful approach. It will also act as a catalyst for wider collaboration with local higher and further education institutions, businesses, and public sector organisations to co-develop the mission and help realise a shared, long-term vision for skills and economic growth.

Professor Wendy Larner, President and Vice-Chancellor of Cardiff University said:

“We are incredibly proud to be part of this initiative with Cardiff and Vale College. It reflects our shared commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive, resilient, and future-ready talent pool to drive forward the South-East Wales economy. “We are creating opportunities for learners and businesses alike and strengthening our region’s ability to compete on the global stage.”

Sharon James-Evans, Principal of Cardiff and Vale College added:

“We are delighted to partner with Cardiff University on this important initiative to meet the evolving skills needs of high-value priority sectors across South Wales and beyond. Together, we will create clear and meaningful pathways that lead to careers in key growth industries. “By combining our expertise, industry insight and strong track record of collaboration across government, business and education, this partnership will support productivity and growth while opening up real opportunities for people across Wales – both now and in the future.”

Following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, the founding partners will begin work to mobilise the South Wales Deeptech Academy. This work will prioritise inclusive co-creation and wider participation to drive the development of innovative programmes that will fuel prosperity for our learners, businesses, and citizens for future generations.