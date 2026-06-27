Volunteer Archaeologists Uncover Roman, Bronze Age Link

Residents, students and schoolchildren are back at Trelai Park

An archaeological dig at a set of playing fields in Cardiff is unearthing more clues on the Bronze Age and Roman people who lived there thousands of years ago.

The Caerau and Ely Rediscovering (CAER) Heritage Project, a partnership between Cardiff University, Action in Caerau and Ely (ACE), local schools, residents and heritage partners, is now in its fifth year at Trelai Park.

Previous digs have uncovered a well-preserved roundhouse. As volunteers expanded their search, they realised there was another structure close by. A number of pits were also located, with at least three holding small amounts of cremated human remains.

The dig has also uncovered evidence of Roman activity – with objects like pottery being left there, indicating it could have been a shrine or held special importance.

The site is just metres from the remains of a Roman Villa – which is of huge historical significance – the evidence of which is only visible via a raised area covered in long grass.

Dr Oliver Davis, Senior Lecturer and CAER Heritage Project director, said:

“It’s incredibly exciting to be back at Trelai for the fifth year. We’re already uncovering new finds and clues into the history of this much-loved park and it’s now clear that there were more people coming here than we previously thought. “This year, we’ve made the trench a lot bigger to look more closely at the remains of the roundhouse and adjacent buildings. The floor surface that people walked on in the Bronze Age still survives and is extremely well-preserved. We can tell so much about how they lived their lives from this. “Last year we got the first glimpses that after the Bronze Age, this area then became significant in the Roman period. We know there was an important Roman person living close by due to our proximity to the Roman Villa. We can now see that this was a place where people left offerings during Roman times. We think there may have been some kind of religious focus on the site, 1,500 years after people left this place.”

Helen McCarthy, 62, from Culverhouse Cross, has been volunteering with the CAER Project for more than a decade. She said it was exciting to be back at the dig.

“It’s about seeing old friends and exploring the archaeology that’s on our doorstep. It’s incredible to know people have been active on this site for 6,000 years. This site tells a story and it’s important to know. I can’t believe my luck that I’m local and I’ve got this opportunity to be involved in it. It’s the best project you could have.”

Fellow volunteer Em Collins, 31 from Ely, said:

“I’m really excited to see what we find this year. Living so close to here and seeing what’s been found makes me want to explore the whole area.”