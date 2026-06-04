W.R.E.C.S.A.M Bug Hotel Installed at Tŷ Mawr Country Park

Wrexham County Borough Council has installed a striking new collection of bug hotels at Tŷ Mawr Country Park, funded through the Welsh Government’s Local Places for Nature grant funding, to help tackle the sharp decline in insect populations across the UK.

Insect numbers have fallen dramatically over the past two decades, with studies showing losses of up to 60% of species. Habitat loss is one of the main drivers of this decline. Wrexham County Borough Council are looking to increase suitable habitat to help our insects thrive.

While many people aspire to have tidy gardens and landscapes, these actually don’t provide much habitat for insects, they thrive in “messy areas” these help insects have somewhere to call home. Bug hotels provide an effective and visually engaging solution, and a great way to help insects, providing a ready-made home for them to rest, hibernate and breed, and they look the part!

The new bug hotels at Tŷ Mawr Country Park form part of large, eye‑catching “Wrecsam” letters, set against the backdrop of the iconic viaduct. As well as supplying essential habitat, the installation is designed to raise awareness of insect decline and encourage visitors to think differently about wildlife friendly spaces.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by, enjoy the scenery, and capture the unique view particularly on a sunny day, while learning more about how small changes can make a big difference for nature.

Wrexham County Borough Council’s, Open Spaces Team is using Local Places for Nature funding to deliver a range of biodiversity projects across the county’s parks, helping to make them more resilient, wildlife friendly and welcoming for people and nature alike.

Why insects matter

Insects play a crucial role in ecosystem health and human survival. They are primary pollinators for more than 87% of plant species, recycle nutrients back into the soil as decomposers, and form the foundation of food webs that support birds and mammals. Insects also provide natural pest control and significant economic value through products such as honey, silk and natural dyes.

Lead member for Environment Cllr David A Bithell said:

“The impressive bug hotel is now in place and is a great place to snap a picture when visiting Tŷ Mawr Country Park. “The next part of the project will be to add various shrubs and plants around the installation as well as fill in the gaps in the letters with natural materials to make it a safe and comfortable habitat for our local wildlife.”

For more information about Local Places for Nature projects in Wrexham, please contact: LocalPlacesForNature@wrexham.gov.uk