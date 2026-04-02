300m Years of Wrexham History on Display at the Visitor Centre

Opening fully later this year, Stori Brymbo, a community led visitor attraction is set to become a must-visit destination for north Wales.

Stori Brymbo will preserve and tell the story of Wrexham’s rich natural and industrial history through storytelling, regeneration and community-led projects where past meet the future.

Based on the site of the former Brymbo Steelworks the site will incorporate 3 buildings telling the stories of industry here through the lenses of People, Iron and Steel, a Coffeehouse, art exhibition space and outdoor areas.

The site is also home to a unique a fossil forest that has drawn international interest, with fossils being found from 300 million years ago, when the landmass that we know as Wrexham was located somewhere near the equator! The Fossil Forest is a World First, community led, live excavation involving community volunteers and students from 13 Universities.

Chief Executive of Brymbo Heritage Trust Nicola Eaton Sawford and communications lead Amanda Goodwin recently visited Wrexham VIC to put the finishing touches to a display all about Stori Brymbo.

The display has objects from the fossil forest as well as arts and craft such as beeswax candles made with wax from the onsite hives and pottery made of clay from the site.

Wrexham Visitor Information centre is based on Chester Street and is open Monday to Saturday: 9.30am – 4.30pm and can provide information to help you explore the local area as well as offer a wide range of local food and drink, crafts, gifts and Welsh/Wrexham merchandise.

Lead Member for Business, Economy and Tourism Cllr Nigel Williams said: