WRECSAM Letters Relocate to Henblas Street

The popular WRECSAM letters have moved from Queens Square to a new temporary home at the Hippodrome site on Henblas Street — marking the next phase in an evolving city centre showcase.

Originally installed in Queens Square, Simon O’Rourke’s oak and steel letters were always intended to form part of a flexible and mobile public art programme. Following their strong public reception in their first two weeks, the decision has been taken to accelerate the next stage of the plan — allowing the artwork to begin engaging with different locations sooner than anticipated.

Rather than remaining fixed in one space, the WRECSAM letters are designed to be dynamic — moving around key areas to maximise visibility, support footfall across the city centre, and ensure more people can interact with them.

Henblas Street provides a prominent and highly visible backdrop for the next chapter of the installation. The Hippodrome site, an area with its own history and future ambitions, offers an opportunity to animate a different part of the city centre while maintaining the strong civic message the letters represent.

The relocation reflects a proactive approach — responding to early interest and building momentum around the installation, while supporting wider regeneration and city centre movement.

Later this year, the letters will travel beyond the city centre to tourism destinations across Wrexham County, helping to showcase the county borough and extend the reach of the city’s identity to visitors and communities alike.

This touring model positions the artwork as a travelling ambassador for Wrexham — creating photo opportunities, generating social media visibility, and reinforcing local pride wherever it appears.

Cllr Nigel Williams, Lead Member for the Economy & Tourism at Wrexham County Borough Council, said:

“The WRECSAM letters were always about celebrating our identity and sharing that pride across the city and county borough. “The response in Queens Square has been fantastic, and moving the letters to Henblas Street allows us to build on that momentum and bring the installation to another key part of the city centre. “This is about keeping things fresh and making sure the artwork works hard for Wrexham — supporting footfall, supporting businesses and showcasing our city in different settings before it heads out on tour later in the year.”

Further details about the wider county borough tour will be announced in the coming months.