Explorer Scouts Attend National Launch of Refreshed Programme

From artificial intelligence and content creation to outdoor adventure and leadership, Explorer Scouts across Wales are set to benefit from a refreshed Explorer Scouts programme designed to help young people build confidence, develop future-ready skills and find a place where they belong.

The refresh comes at a time when recent figures show that the number of 16-24 year olds in the UK who are not in education, employment or training – or NEETs – reached 1 million for the first time, with a record 13,000 aged 16-18 in Wales.

The updated programme comes as Explorer Scouts in Wales continues to grow. More than 1,300 young people between 14 – 18 years old, now take part through 97 Explorer Scout Units stretching from Anglesey to Monmouthshire, in cities, towns and rural communities across the country. Between January 2025 and January 2026, Explorer Scout membership in Wales grew by 2%, with young women now making up 36% of Explorer Scout membership in Wales.

Originally developed between 2000 and 2002, the Explorer Scout programme was launched in a very different world. Smartphones were still years away, social media did not exist, and most families shared a single computer.

Today’s teenagers are growing up in a world shaped by constant connectivity, artificial intelligence and rapidly changing expectations around education, careers and wellbeing.

To reflect those changes, the Explorer Scout programme has been rebooted with a greater focus on wellbeing, leadership, adventure and practical skills for modern life.

Being a member of Explorer Scouts gives young people key skills which give them the confidence to enter the job market or embark on training or education.

The updated programme introduces 40 new and refreshed badges, including brand new opportunities for young people to develop skills in areas such as employability, democracy, content creation, exploration, personal safety, problem solving and STEM. New Challenge Awards will also encourage young people to push themselves further, work as teams and try new experiences.

The refreshed programme launches today at Rolls Royce in Leeds, and Wales will be represented at the national launch event by Flintshire Explorer Scouts Jay and Michael, accompanied by volunteer leaders Dan Campbell and Emma Williams. They will join Explorer Scouts and volunteers from across the UK to celebrate the next chapter of the programme and the opportunities it will create for young people.

While the world around them has changed dramatically over the last two decades, the things that matter to young people remain consistent. Teenagers still want friendship, adventure, independence, challenge and somewhere they can truly belong.

Jon Williams, Chief Volunteer for ScoutsCymru, said:

“Young people are growing up in a world that is changing faster than ever before. Technology, artificial intelligence and social media are creating new opportunities, but they are also bringing new challenges. “Explorer Scouts gives young people something that remains as important today as it was when the section first launched more than 20 years ago – friendship, belonging, adventure and the chance to discover what they are capable of. “This refreshed programme combines those experiences with practical skills that will help young people navigate modern life. Whether they are developing leadership skills, exploring democracy, creating digital content, volunteering in their communities or taking part in outdoor adventures, Explorer Scouts is helping them develop the confidence, resilience and skills they need for the future. “It is fantastic to see young people from Wales represented at the national launch of the refreshed programme. Jay and Michael’s involvement reflects the enthusiasm, ambition and potential we see in Explorer Scouts right across Wales.”

Emma Williams, an Explorer Scout Leader from Ynys Môn said:

“Explorer Scouts gives young people the chance to do things they simply wouldn’t get the opportunity to do elsewhere. Whether it’s taking part in expeditions, learning new skills, volunteering, leading projects or working towards top awards like the King’s Scout Award, there’s always something new to challenge and inspire them. “The refreshed programme builds on everything that’s great about Scouting while keeping it relevant for today’s young people. It helps them grow in confidence, make friends, develop leadership skills and create memories that will stay with them for years to come.”

Michael Medinca, 16, an Explorer Scout from Flintshire said:

“I love Explorers because it gives you the chance to try things you wouldn’t normally get to do. I’ve made some amazing friends through Scouting and it’s helped me grow in confidence. “I really enjoy going away on camp, taking part in expeditions, volunteering, and working towards awards like the King’s Scout Award and DofE. There’s always something different going on! “The new programme looks really good because it still keeps the adventure and fun that everyone enjoys but also helps us learn skills we’ll use in everyday life.”

In a world where so much of life happens through a screen, Explorer Scouts continues to offer something different: real experiences, real challenges and real connections.

Feature image: Explorer Scouts at camp.