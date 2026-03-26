A Tale of Two Bridges

In 1811, to help improve communication and trade between the capital and Ireland, Telford approached Parliament with a plan to build a road between London and Holyhead. The intention was to overcome the most difficult aspects of this route with the construction of two bridges – the Conwy and Menai Suspension Bridges.

The Conwy Connection

Built in the shadow of a 13th Century castle and ranking as one of the world’s first suspension bridges, Telford’s construction spanned the River Conwy connecting the walled town of Conwy to Deganwy. Replacing a ferry service which crossed the river at the same point, the bridge was eventually assembled in 1826 and designed so that the supporting towers, 3.75m in diameter and 12.2m high, could be built in the same style as the turrets of the adjacent castle. The original deck was thought to have been timber planks carried on a light framework, but this was replaced in 1896.

The bridge brought travel and trade to the Conwy Valley and until the erection of Robert Stephenson’s iron box railway bridge which ran alongside, the suspension bridge was the only means of crossing the river in a westward journey to Ireland.

In use until the 1950s, the bridge is now only passable on foot. Managed and maintained by The National Trust, this magnificent piece of engineering gives us a fascinating glimpse into the past and the restored Toll House, furnished in the style of the 1890s, shows us where every vehicle had to stop and pay sixpence before crossing.