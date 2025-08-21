The Welsh Corgi a Welsh Icon

So what of the history of the breed?

Looking at this history we are ignoring the two breeds but looking at it as one at least until the 20th Century.

With a Welsh cattle dog mentioned in the Doomsday Book of the 11th century it is more than likely that the working ability of a dog or bitch was far more important than its looks or strict heritage.

The corgi was never a herding dog more a guarding and droving dog, but this later work of droving has been questioned.

Further to the Kennel Club’s official name origin some consider the name to derive from ‘cur dog’ meaning dwarf or working dog, others consider ‘Y Corgi Bach’ meaning little rascal. But in addition Ci Llatharid has been mentioned translated as Yard Dog some surmise that this refers to the length of the dog being 40 inches (a Welsh Yard). It is quite possible and very probable that all four could be correct with regional variances.

Droving cattle and sheep was the only method prior to the railways of moving stock from the country to the town be that locally for breeding stock to as far a London for the meat market.

Why the corgi has been quoted as a droving or heeling dog is by their method of cattle / sheep control by their nipping at their heels from behind or occasionally from the flanks.