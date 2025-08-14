From Ship to Shore

In 1963, Britain released a set of three stamps to mark the International Lifeboat Conference. With the young Queen Elizabeth II depicted on the right hand side of each issue, the illustrations to the left showed a rescue at sea, a nineteenth century lifeboat and a trio of lifeboat personnel. By 2008, the Royal Mail had chosen to emphasise the development of this essential service by celebrating the centenary of the distress signal or SOS with a new release entitled ‘Mayday! Rescue at Sea.’ One of the six stamps included an image of the launch of Tenby’s lifeboat, the Haydn Miller. This Pembrokeshire lifeboat station has been in operation for over 150 years and was the first location to receive a new slipway-launched lifeboat in the Tamar Class. Each stamp in this set was designed with the background of the image in greyscale, enabling the distinctive RNLI orange colour to stand out – enhancing the already dramatic scenes.

A Lifesaving Legacy

The skill and bravery of all our lifeboat crews is second to none and it is impossible to list all their endeavours in one article. Simply by spotlighting one station we can begin to appreciate the essential role that this emergency service has played since its inception.

Beaumaris on the Isle of Anglesey has a Lifeboat Station that serves some of the most hazardous waters on the North Wales coast; this includes the tidal waters of the Menai Straits.

Sir William Hillary’s plans took many years to fully implement and during this time, a number of county Lifeboat Associations were formed. One of which was the ‘Anglesey Lifesaving Association’ founded by the Rev. James Williams Rector of Llanfairynghornwy in 1828, with the boats manned by the men from the local quarry. It was not until 1855 that the RNLI officially took over the stations operated by the Anglesey Lifesaving Association.

The Beaumaris Station opened in 1891, with the lifeboat house and slipway constructed in 1914. Throughout its history, this area has witnessed an extensive list of lifesaving incidents, with crew members and volunteers awarded medals and commendations for the sheer bravery they have shown in adverse conditions.