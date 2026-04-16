Reflections of Ruabon

Changing Times

In 1718, the Williams-Wynn family inherited the Ruabon estate from Sir John Wynn of Gwydir. Each of the descendants added their skills and individual attributes to the creation of the estate. The third baronet – Sir Watkins Williams-Wynn – was MP for Denbighshire, with strong political beliefs, whilst his son amassed a large collection of paintings and antiquities through his love and understanding of the arts. Although the fifth baronet continued the family political traditions, he was more interested in military matters. In 1794 he became colonel of a cavalry regiment known as the Ancient British Fencibles, which later took part in the suppression of the Irish Rebellion.

The Williams-Wynn family were a force to be reckoned with and were major landowners, not only in north and mid Wales but also across the border in England. When they first inherited the Ruabon estate through marriage, the third baronet set about commissioning a new family home which they named Wynnstay. The grounds were landscaped by Capability Brown and at one time were thought to be some of the most highly regarded in Wales, with fine monuments and sculptured gardens. The 1770 stone archway still marks the entrance to the original park, with the addition of gates presented by the Borough of Wrexham in 1912. These lead out to Park Street, where the houses of the estate workers were built in 1840.

Sadly, the original mansion was destroyed by fire in 1858. But, undeterred, the family created a new Wynnstay on the same site and by the Second World War it had been requisitioned as an important base for the British Army and the Royal Engineers, who provided training and surveyed maps for wartime operations.