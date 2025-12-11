Penrhos College, Colwyn Bay

The college had a very successful history as a Methodist foundation for girls’ education. It expanded between the wars and thrived into the 1960’s. However changing times led to it merging with Rydal School for Boys in 1995 to form Rydal Penrhos and eventually all the pupils moved onto the Rydal site in Colwyn Bay.

The school had a very interesting history in the Second World War. The girls and staff were given 10 days to get out and the buildings were taken over by the Ministry of Food which had been evacuated from London and took over much of Colwyn Bay.

The school was evacuated to Chatsworth House, the stately home in Derbyshire and country seat of the Duke of Devonshire. Whilst this provided a very grand setting for the girl’s continuing education, it was also extremely cold for them in winter as the heating was very limited with war time rationing.

The school buildings now occupied by the Ministry of Food housed the Bacon and Ham Division, the Agricultural Planning Branch and also the Strategic Planning section. This latter was very important – it arranged and coordinated the immediate next day supplies of bread and milk to cities and towns after they had been bombed and lost their normal supply networks.

Today the site presents a much more peaceful appearance, with an attractive housing estate and impressive amount of linked open space for the community to enjoy and walk in.

The Penrhos College buildings were demolished in 2001 when the current housing estate was built. Several features from the former college have been retained, including the weather vane (overlooking the sea) and the top of the tower from the main school building (now located in the centre of the main site facing Ebberston Road East).

There is also a heritage display board on the main footpath through the site giving details of the history of the school.

As ever when looking at the history of any place there are anecdotes that relate to it and we could not resist adding this foot note about the local home guard.

The Home Guard

A benefit of the substantial recruitment into the Home Guard was the release of the army to perform its regular duty. Local men living in North Wales who for various reasons were unable to enlist in the services contributed by enrolling in the Home Guard.

There would be branches in every district, comprised of men perhaps too old for conscription. Originally named the Local Defence Volunteers (LDV), they were sometimes called ‘Look, Duck and Vanish’. Denbighshire was fortunate in having experienced men who had served in the First World War.