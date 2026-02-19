Albert Rigby and Patricia Wrigley

Albert was himself later employed in the Ministry billeting office before enlisting. The guests had to be cleared, office furniture had to be installed according to instructions found documented. Divisions were Meat and Livestock; Butter and Cheese; Bacon and Ham; Sugar; Cereals; Transport & Warehousing; Tea Coffee and Cocoa; Finance; Billeting; Communications, Animal Feedstuffs, Oils and Fats, Points Rationing, Wartime Meals. A staff distribution list was compiled by him at work.

Albert’s Story

Queues at the unemployment exchange were part of the 1938-39 scene. I saw them forming in the early Spring and dispersing soon after the office was opened when it was apparent that there was no work for them. All this was to change within months but for the wrong reasons. I suppose I was too hard up to even consider having a steady girlfriend. Certainly at 16 or 17 we chatted up some of the local girls and met a few holidaymakers. Pat Collins fairground near the Pier Pavilion was a rendezvous for us, not that I can record any real successes. There were dances at the pier in the early weeks of the war started by the Council for young locals and for soldiers who were by now flooding into the area. The first twelve months were for many, many people the most significant they would ever experience. They brought changes no one could ever have contemplated. We did not know what lay ahead.

In Colwyn Bay we hardly knew there was a war on – people went to work as usual, trains ran on time, holidaymakers arrived but we did have to conform to blackout restrictions; we also began to realise that familiar faces were missing as the services made their demands. The orchestra played on the pier, we had no reason to cancel any engagements – it all seemed normal but yet unreal as we listened to our radios and saw the mask drill, ration books were issued, wardens appointed and so on. I wondered how long I would have to wait for call up – the medical would be the first requirement when I would then have to state my preferred service. There was not a doubt in my mind that it would be the Royal Navy but as time went by this seemed uncertain because of the needs of the army.

As I have said we just did not know what lay ahead as we entered the first weeks of the war. To the younger element there was the excitement of change, the uncertainties and the chance for fresh opportunities. Apprehension not fear was the operative word in September 1939; at least This was the prevailing mood in the quiet coastal town of Colwyn Bay. There was quite a large influx of people because it was a reasonably quiet haven – our beaches remained clear, not despoiled with barbed wire and mines and there were few gun implacements – features all too apparent on the south and east coasts. It was during this bewildering period in the last quarter of 1939 that Pat and I met – at a dance in the Pier Pavilion. This was the first time I had ventured into a ballroom as until then my dancing had been restricted to classes in a small clubroom. Pat, her friend and I sat at first in splendid isolation because hardly anyone else turned up. Johnny Neal the manager must have despaired at the lack of response to his efforts to brightening up the early weeks of the war. For me it heralded an important turning point in my life.