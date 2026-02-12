Amlwch Uncovered

Throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, nearby Parys Mountain was home to one of the largest copper mines in the world and the success of this industry had a knock on effect on the surrounding area. What had previously been a simple fishing harbour developed into a thriving port where copper ore from the mines was exported around the globe. Boats were needed to transport this precious commodity, so it wasn’t long before ship builders set up their premises to construct new vessels and repair the old. Families flocked to the region to find work, establishing a busy community with additional shops, schools and social meeting places. By the late 1700s, Amlwch was credited with being Wales’ largest town – second only in size to Merthyr Tydfil – and with a population at that time of around 10,000 inhabitants; by comparison, this figure has now dropped to just over one third.

Life on the Edge

Work was tough in both the shipping and mining trades with the menfolk out in all weathers to complete the tasks at hand. It was important to forge a sense of community between the villagers, so the church and chapels were regularly attended on a Sunday with many women finding solace when they needed to pray for the safe return of their husbands, fathers, sons and brothers from a particularly gruelling time at the mine or out on the rough seas – both occupations provided elements of danger and little in the way of health and safety precautions.

Miners faced the possibility of accidents on a daily basis resulting in broken limbs and even fatalities. There was also the threat of silicosis and tuberculosis as the men mined through layers of Silica Quartz to reach the copper. When the ore was burnt on the mountain side, the miners were exposed to the fumes of sulphuric acid, so the work often took its toll on the lives of these men. The doctors did their best, but it was not until the opening of the Dinorben Cottage Hospital in 1872 that real improvements began to take place. Funded by Lady Dinorben of Llys Dulas, and costing £600 to complete, the hospital enabled villagers to enjoy the benefits of treatment in sterile conditions for twenty years. Today, the hospital is a private house.