Charles didn’t feel that way. And there is something very affecting about the life and death of Charles Lumley, I think. Something that troubles me. For he tumbled into darkness. Charles Lumley, VC. An early victim of post traumatic stress disorder.

There are life-changing moments for all of us I think. The trick is recognising them; many of us don’t know they’ve happened until it is too late. Perhaps Charles did realise that nothing would ever be the same again. For Charles, his life changed in a moment of bravado.

Charles Lumley was a military man. The details of his early life are sketchy and open to some debate, but the most reliable information would suggest that he was born in Kidbrooke in Kent around 1824, the son of a merchant. In 1841 he appears in the census as a gentleman cadet at the royal Military Academy in Woolwich and then, 10 years later, he is a soldier living with his mother at Shooters Hill. When he was married in 1852 to Letitia Beaulieu in Marylebone, he was described as a Lieutenant in the Army in the Earl of Ulster’s Regiment. So far, so good. A career soldier.

And then in 1854 he was posted to the Crimea.

The Crimea was an awful place, a genuine fore-runner for the trench stalemate of the First World War, just as bitterly cold, just as muddy and just as deadly. The triumphs of the Napoleonic wars were a distant memory. The army appeared incompetent and disorganised, particularly when compared to their allies, the well provisioned and efficient French. The British soldiers felt neglected and forgotten. 5,000 died in battle and 16,000 died of diseases like cholera.