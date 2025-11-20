Moelfre and the Wreck of The Royal Charter

Just before 7.00 am on 26 October 1859 the rising tide picked up the ship and drove her onto the rocks just to the north of Moelfre. Winds of over 100 mph broke the ship in half. Passengers were “closed up in the jaws of death.” They fell into the sea with machinery and ironwork. In these conditions they had no hope at all. At the bow the crew were still desperately operating the bosun’s chair. At the stern the remaining passengers could only watch, separated from this fragile line to safety. Soon both sections were destroyed by the power of the waves. Iron work recovered from the wreck had sovereigns, and in one case a gold bar, driven into them as if it were clay.

No one really knows how many died or what the ship was carrying, for the Purser and his records were lost. It is believed that at least 450 died so close to the shore. It is said that many were dragged to the bottom by their money belts stuffed with gold before being beaten to death on the rocks.

Captain Taylor “succumbed to a sailor’s fate.” He was seen struggling in the water until a boat fell, hitting him on the head. He wasn’t seen again.

The men of Moelfre formed a human chain and reached out into the waves to rescue who they could. They became known as “The 28”, but in truth there was little they could do. The storm was sudden and it was shocking and then it was over. Their shoreline was covered in gold – and in bodies.

It was reported by the steamer Druid which arrived in Liverpool from Anglesey, having seen out the storm, that the wreck was being plundered and that the military had been dispatched to protect property. But there were also conflicting reports that everything found had been handed in to the Customs House agents who kept a record of it all. The truth probably lies somewhere between. One reporter says “I saw men picking sovereigns out of the holes of the rocks as if they were shellfish.” You can’t really blame them. There is a long tradition of gathering what you can from the sea. The militia from Beaumaris and an Army detachment from Chester arrived to protect the gold. Certainly the greatest part was recovered. But local knowledge is always crucial. Some was sure to have got away. And some scraps are sure to be there still.

There is a memorial Stone erected in 1935 above the rocks where The Royal Charter was smashed. It is on the beautiful Anglesey coastal path. You can stand by it and look down at the quiet sea as we did, beneath which the wreck still lies. Still visited by divers, who talk like fishermen of the big one that got away, of gold that appears and then slips away again in the tide. It is a skeleton of bulkheads and ribs that never changes.

It surrendered its dead slowly. Bodies were washed up on the beaches of Anglesey for weeks afterwards. Dealing with them was a mammoth task.