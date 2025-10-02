Coch Bach y Bala. The little Redhead from Bala. John Jones. He was born in Merionethshire in about 1853 and he achieved a notoriety as a criminal and a folk hero. His exploits, eagerly reported by the press, captured the popular imagination. He was known as many things. The little Welsh Terror, The Little Turpin. His reputation was fuelled by the press, who turned him into a countryside hero, a free spirit. People were happy to buy into this illusion.

Yet what was he? Nothing much more than a petty criminal, an anti-social thief who did time in most of the prisons in North Wales and in England too. He tried a number of different jobs in his time – bricklayer, joiner, seaman, stoker – but he couldn’t get on with any of them. They were too structured. He probably had to follow instructions. And regular employment didn’t exploit his gifts. What he was good at was stealing and he was happy to develop his skills in this area. From his earliest years, Jones continually stole anything he could take, things that were often of no use to him at all. He would store them in hedges and walls, to be collected later. The thieving magpie. Steal it first and then find out whether it would be useful later. In fact he would often boast of stealing things that he hadn’t in an attempt to boost his reputation as north Wales’ leading criminal. But a successful one wouldn’t spend quite as long behind bars as he did.

Until he was 17 he received corporal punishment for his crimes but in 1871 he went to prison for the first time for a month for poaching. A year later he was back inside for 4 months for stealing a knife and an empty purse. In 1873 he stole 13 shillings and was imprisoned for 6 years. Poor John had found the place where he belonged. Prison.

The law always caught up with John Jones and eventually he would accumulate 10 separate convictions for theft, breaking and entering and for rioting against the police in Bala when he threw stones at them. You see, he didn’t like the police very much. They wouldn’t leave him alone. Strangely his subsequent behaviour in prison was generally very good, and he was usually released early on licence.

Apart of course, from this tendency to escape.