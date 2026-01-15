Sarah Jane Rees...The Navigator Lady

She was born in 1839 into a confined life on a small farm but at least her horizons were not as narrow as those of many of her contemporaries. Her boundaries encompassed the sea.

Her father navigated a small boat up and down the coast as a small time trader. He was a successful one and the family soon moved up in the world. They wanted her to become a dressmaker but her ambitions were far more exciting. Sarah wanted an education. She became a Band of Hope leader and a Sunday School teacher. She went to colleges for Ladies in Liverpool and Chester and then finally to a nautical school in London. And as a result she qualified as a sea captain and was awarded a master’s certificate. Indeed, she was the first British woman to get a Board of Trade ticket. She was a highly skilled navigator and the theory she acquired filled in the background to all those practical experiences she had with her father on his boat as a child.

As a result she became a prominent figure when she returned to live in her own community. She commanded considerable respect in this old fashioned world, male dominated world.

She became a teacher at Pontgarreg School and later head teacher. She was a particularly talented teacher of music who supported vigorously the Tonic Sol-fa system of notation that helped reluctant Sunday School singers for generations. All her life was devoted to others, especially women and the under privileged. So she took education out into the community, teaching in barns and other farm buildings and village halls. The arrival of train lines in West Wales opened up this isolated part of the country to the rest of the world and it was important that the horizons of the people expanded in a similar way through education. The old ways, that restricted women and denied opportunities to children, needed to change. Sarah saw that expanding education was the way in which to do this.