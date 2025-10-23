Laura Ashley 1925 – 1985

It worked. It brought enormous wealth and the presence of a global brand had a huge impact on the economy of central Wales.

Soon, it was evident that an enormous shift was taking place. A company that was in some ways anti-fashion, became the fashion itself, creating the trends. She drove the switch from mini to maxi for example. She was able to create an image of permanence in the bewildering world of fashion trends, maintaining apparent truths about how women should look. She believed that women looked their best at the end of the nineteenth century and so her clothes use more material, not less – covering up and suggesting, rather than exposing and revealing.

In 1968 the first shop opened in south Kensington. Initially business was slow, but advertising on the Underground brought a sudden and sustained increase in turnover. By 1970 a branch in Fulham Road sold 4,000 dresses in one week. They surfed on waves of success throughout the seventies. Shops were opened in major cities across the world, starting with Paris in 1974.

The Laura Ashley style evolved too, it embraced perfume, home furnishings, interior design; integrating patterns to coordinate fabrics, wall paper and tiles.

Bernard Ashley once said, with a sense of awe it seems to me, that Laura had “dressed the women of the world as milk maids.” Quite an insight. Except that real milk maids were never quite so self-consciously polished.

Laura apparently turned down the offer of an OBE, allegedly upset that it hadn’t also been offered to Bernard and perhaps because she recognised what a blow it would be to his ego. She did accept a Queen’s Award for Export in 1977 and he was eventually knighted in 1987, two years after her death in 1985.