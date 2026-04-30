His contemporaries regarded Marten as immoral and such was his reputation that he united all shades of opinion against him. The King (Charles I) and Cromwell separately described him as a ‘whoremaster’. Charles I once ordered him to leave a race meeting in Hyde Park because his presence was offensive: “Let that ugly rascal be gone out of the park.” His private life was certainly colourful. His father, in an attempt to control a wild and promiscuous son (“a great lover of pretty women”), arranged for him to marry a rich widow, Margaret Staunton. He even bought them a house in Shrivenham in Oxfordshire, as a wedding present. Margaret moved in, but Henry didn’t. He stayed in London with his mistress, Mary Ward, with whom he lived quite openly and had three daughters. Yet he was not altogether a neglectful husband, because Margaret apparently had at least seven children. At the end of his life they spent a happy and contented imprisonment together – but more of that later.

His relationship with Mary was celebrated in his letters to her, which were published in 1662 under the title ‘Henry Marten’s Familiar Letters to his Lady of Delight’. It is a very nice title, but its publication was probably an attempt to discredit him. It didn’t work, and he enjoyed the publicity, for Marten was a man without shame.

Neither was he a person to mince his words. In Parliament, some of the things he said about the King were so extreme that Charles demanded his arrest and trial for high treason. At one point, Marten spoke of preparing the King for heaven! In August 1643 he was expelled from Parliament and imprisoned in the Tower of London, for saying that the destruction of one family was preferable to the destruction of many families. He had strong views about most things and was a man of little compromise. He was a committed republican and his beliefs were unshakable. He had the King’s statues pulled down. He seized the royal regalia in Westminster Abbey, saying that there would be no further use ‘of these toys and trifles’. During the Civil War he was made governor of Aylesbury and raised a regiment of troops in Berkshire, proclaiming that they fought: “for the people’s freedom against all tyrants… whatsoever.” He obtained horses by stopping travellers on the highways. His regiment marched around the country, seemingly at random and independently of army command. In any circumstances, he always believed that he was completely right. He doubted the sincerity of Oliver Cromwell, arguing that he was undermining the establishment of a true republic. Indeed, he claimed to be planning Cromwell’s murder, with a pistol and dagger always ready for such a purpose. Yet he acted together with Cromwell in bringing Charles I to trial, helping to draft the charges against him.